Sonoma County, CA

sonomamag.com

Hot New Places for a Drink in Sonoma County

Looking for a new place to sip in Sonoma County? Here are two places to check out. The drink is a collaborative tasting space from Leo Steen Wines and Rootdown Wine Cellars, two brands that share not only a building, but also a thoughtful, intentional style of winemaking. The co-mingled tasting flight pulses with veracity and verve, featuring standouts from each producer, like Leo Steen’s flagship Chenin Blanc from Saini Farms and a zippy Riesling from Rootdown’s Cole Ranch vineyard.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Sebastopol’s Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro to Close

After 56 years in the restaurant and catering business, Chef Larry Vito is hanging up his apron and closing the Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro. The Sebastopol restaurant opened in 2009 and was one of the few in Sonoma County to offer respectable slow-cooked smoked meats, cornbread and collard greens.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s EXCITING NEW DINING SCENE

To think the pandemic crippled the restaurant business just one short year ago is hard to imagine as Napa Valley’s culinary scene comes alive with vibrant new dining experiences. Whether an alfresco bistro in one of the area’s new hotels or a reimagined local favorite haunt, area foodies are...
NAPA, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Joe’s Ice Cream Could Face Eviction: Building May Be Replaced

Since 1959, Joe’s Ice Cream has served generations of customers on Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District, but now it may get scooped up by market forces, along with its neighbor business, Cards And Comics Central. The property they are renting is in the process of being sold and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Drought in Sonoma County Could Continue at Least Through November

Sonoma County held a drought town hall on Thursday which touched on all aspects of water-- and the lack of it-- in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives from the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary

Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County: Excessive heat alert issued

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services has issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The heat alert applies to all of Sonoma County,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
marinmagazine.com

Marin’s Cities & Towns: San Anselmo

Fun fact : Van Morrison’s 1973 song “Snow in San Anselmo” recounts the time an unexpected snowstorm hit the town — the first in 30 years — when the singer was living in neighboring Fairfax. From its beginnings as a dusty “dry” settlement, where residents...
SAN ANSELMO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Sarah Magana Arrested after DUI Accident on River Road [Santa Rosa, CA]

30-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Martinelli Road. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., just east of Martinelli Road. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound white Lexus made an unsafe turn on River Road and consequently struck a guard rail. Medics arrived and took the driver and...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA

