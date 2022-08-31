Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
Hot New Places for a Drink in Sonoma County
Looking for a new place to sip in Sonoma County? Here are two places to check out. The drink is a collaborative tasting space from Leo Steen Wines and Rootdown Wine Cellars, two brands that share not only a building, but also a thoughtful, intentional style of winemaking. The co-mingled tasting flight pulses with veracity and verve, featuring standouts from each producer, like Leo Steen’s flagship Chenin Blanc from Saini Farms and a zippy Riesling from Rootdown’s Cole Ranch vineyard.
TripAdvisor Blog
Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection Rooms Pictures & Reviews (Napa, CA)
.. spared on anything. The spa is also very peaceful and salt room is a must do! Gym has everything anyone might need for a... ... Check in was a breeze. Dillon then walked with us to our room, explaining along the way where everything was located. Our... ... a...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time
Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings. But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks...
sonomamag.com
Sebastopol’s Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro to Close
After 56 years in the restaurant and catering business, Chef Larry Vito is hanging up his apron and closing the Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro. The Sebastopol restaurant opened in 2009 and was one of the few in Sonoma County to offer respectable slow-cooked smoked meats, cornbread and collard greens.
napavalleylifemagazine.com
Napa Valley’s EXCITING NEW DINING SCENE
To think the pandemic crippled the restaurant business just one short year ago is hard to imagine as Napa Valley’s culinary scene comes alive with vibrant new dining experiences. Whether an alfresco bistro in one of the area’s new hotels or a reimagined local favorite haunt, area foodies are...
KTVU FOX 2
Residents in Healdsburg experience power outage amid heatwave
PG & E says thousands of people were left without power in Healdsburg after a car hit and damaged a powerline. Experts also warn that holiday weekend triple digit temperatures will test the California power grid.
sfrichmondreview.com
Joe’s Ice Cream Could Face Eviction: Building May Be Replaced
Since 1959, Joe’s Ice Cream has served generations of customers on Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District, but now it may get scooped up by market forces, along with its neighbor business, Cards And Comics Central. The property they are renting is in the process of being sold and...
California's most famous whale washes ashore in Bay Area, killed by ship
Researchers have determined a famous humpback whale, which washed ashore in Half Moon Bay on Sunday, was killed by a passing ship in the ocean.
NBC Bay Area
Drought in Sonoma County Could Continue at Least Through November
Sonoma County held a drought town hall on Thursday which touched on all aspects of water-- and the lack of it-- in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives from the...
Sonoma County guaranteed income program is giving $12,000 to select families
Sonoma County has announced the launch of a new two-year program that will give 305 low-income families a total of $12,000 in guaranteed income. Families will receive the “no strings attached” money in payments of $500 each month over 24 months.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary
Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
vallejosun.com
Numerous dead sturgeon found on Mare Island shore amid lethal algae bloom
VALLEJO – Nearly two-dozen dead sturgeon and striped bass were observed on the shore of Vallejo’s Mare Island on Tuesday, part of a massive fish die-off that appears to be caused by an algae bloom across the Bay Area. Damon Tighe, a naturalist with the California Center for...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County: Excessive heat alert issued
The Sonoma County Department of Health Services has issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The heat alert applies to all of Sonoma County,...
kymkemp.com
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief —Forwards Finding to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
marinmagazine.com
Marin’s Cities & Towns: San Anselmo
Fun fact : Van Morrison’s 1973 song “Snow in San Anselmo” recounts the time an unexpected snowstorm hit the town — the first in 30 years — when the singer was living in neighboring Fairfax. From its beginnings as a dusty “dry” settlement, where residents...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties
Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
L.A. Weekly
Sarah Magana Arrested after DUI Accident on River Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
30-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Martinelli Road. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., just east of Martinelli Road. According to reports, the driver of an eastbound white Lexus made an unsafe turn on River Road and consequently struck a guard rail. Medics arrived and took the driver and...
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
Thousands without power in North Bay amid PG&E outage
More than 6,000 customers in Sonoma County were temporarily without power on Wednesday afternoon.
