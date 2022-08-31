ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

All the ways Princess Diana inspired a generation

By Katie Wright
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lNg2_0hcAduL900

As one of the most famous women of all time, Diana, Princess of Wales was a global icon, loved by her friends and family and adored from afar by millions around the world.

Known as the ‘People’s Princess’, the much-missed royal, who died 25 years ago today (31 August), continues to be an inspiration more than two decades after her death.

The fairytale wedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47n7er_0hcAduL900

When Lady Diana Spencer walked down the aisle at St Paul’s Cathedral in July, 1981, the beautiful bride seemed to have it all: the handsome prince, the incredible dress, the lavish wedding, and a bright future ahead of her.

By marrying Prince Charles Diana made millions of little (and not so little) girls believe that they too could become a tiara-wearing princess one day.

Charity work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dKIA_0hcAduL900

As Princess of Wales, Diana devoted herself to charity work, becoming a patron to many and being linked to even more. Initially she focused on causes related to children’s welfare, later taking a close interest in health issues.

Following her divorce from Charles in 1996, Diana continued her philanthropic efforts, visiting Angola the following year to campaign for the banning of landmines. Filmed for a BBC documentary, she was seen walking through a recently cleared minefield.

Challenging the stigma of HIV/AIDS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQus1_0hcAduL900

Another cause close to Diana’s heart was the HIV/AIDS crisis. In 1987, she visited Middlesex hospital and was pictured shaking hands with a HIV-positive patient, challenging the (at the time) widespread belief the disease could be passed via touch.

Following her death, Gavin Hart of the National AIDS Trust told the BBC: “In our opinion, Diana was the foremost ambassador for AIDS awareness on the planet and no one can fill her shoes in terms of the work she did.”

Doting mother

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBkkq_0hcAduL900

It was clear her sons William and Harry brought Diana immense joy. In 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William revealed: “We felt, you know, incredibly loved, Harry and I, and I’m very grateful that that love still feels there, even 20 years on. And I think that’s a huge credit to her that I can still feel that now.”

Emotionally open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EajNH_0hcAduL900

In contrast with the ‘stiff upper lip’ standard of the royal family, Diana was remarkably open about her personal struggles, candidly baring her emotions in the famous Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in 1995 (for which the BBC has now apologised, after an investigation revealed it was secured using “deceitful” methods).

In the conversation, Diana described the “isolating experience” of being catapulted into the limelight and revealed she’d suffered with post-natal depression and bulimia.

William and Harry have continued their mother’s legacy with the Heads Together mental health initiative, with William saying: “I think she would be proud of the campaign, proud of everybody involved, proud of us. But specifically proud of the UK for having this conversation.”

Fashion icon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8AiX_0hcAduL900

Praised for her glamorous style during her many public appearances, Diana knew that as one of the world’s most photographed women, she had the power to elevate designers’ profiles.

She often chose to wear British or London-based labels such as Catherine Walker, Bruce Oldfield, Jimmy Choo and Emanuel (David and Elizabeth Emanuel created her wedding gown).

Sense of humour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWd5j_0hcAduL900

It’s easy to forget that Diana was renowned for her cheeky sense of humour and zest for life. “She was one of the naughtiest parents,” Harry revealed in 2017. “One of her mottos to me was, ‘You can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught’.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen ‘doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time with Harry and Meghan’

The Queen is said to not want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Harry and Meghan are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.The couple will appear at events in London and Manchester, as well as jetting off to Germany to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.Reports suggest the pair touched down on British soil on Saturday but a spokeswoman for the couple declined to confirm their arrival.The trip comes just days after...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in UK ‘on commercial flight’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly returned to the UK for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.Instead of using their private jet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to make the journey on a commercial airline, Hello! has claimed.The couple are set to visit several charities in the UK during their stay and will also travel to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event in Dusseldorf.A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed their trip in August and said at the time: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess...
U.K.
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’

Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Bruce Oldfield
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Elizabeth Emanuel
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

Fans in hysterics as Kate Beckinsale poses in Greggs X Primark swimsuit: ‘I couldn’t love her more’

Kate Beckinsale surprised and delighted fans after she showed them how to take a Greggs X Primark swimsuit “from day to night”.The Underworld star, 49, took to Instagram to prove how stylish the one-piece swimsuit, which is monogrammed with the popular British bakery chain’s branding, can be.She added a chunky white belt around her waist and a large white fascinator with mesh covering half her face, with vintage earrings to complete the look.Beckinsale, who lives in Los Angeles, joked in the caption: “Everyone relax – it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Countryfile presenters to lace up walking boots once again for Children in Need

The presenters of Countryfile will once again lace up their walking boots and ramble across the UK with inspirational young people to raise money for BBC Children in Need.Countryfile Ramble, now in its eighth year, will see presenters Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Charlotte Smith and Margherita Taylor head off to various scenic spots across the UK on a ramble with an inspirational young person who has been supported by a BBC Children in Need funded project.Baker, 44, who has been a regular presenter on the BBC agricultural programme since 2009, will be joined by 13-year-old Saul for a ramble in...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joe Lycett hailed as ‘genius’ after appearing on BBC politics show as ‘right-wing’ Tory supporter

Joe Lycett has left TV viewers in hysterics by claiming to be a “right-wing” Tory supporter while discussing politics on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.The comedian was on the latest episode of the BBC series (4 September) alongside former No 10 staffer Cleo Watson and Labour’s Emily Thornberry, and watched on as Kuenssberg interviewed Boris Johnson’s potential prime minister replacement, Liz Truss, live in the studio.After Kuenssberg’s interview with Truss came to an end, Lycett could be heard cheering off-screen, shouting: “You smashed it, Liz!”Lycett then proceeded to sarcastically share his candid thoughts about Truss and the Tory government, but...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Wedding#Angola#Inspiration#St Paul
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy