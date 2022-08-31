Read full article on original website
How Carla Hall's Food Career Actually Started
Carla Hall has a varied professional background, and the areas she dabbled in before she started her food career are completely unrelated to what she does today. Believe it or not, Hall's first tertiary education was in accounting. According to The Lion King Wiki, she then worked at Price Waterhouse for two years, where she attained her title as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) before she started her career as a ramp model in 1988.
Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer
Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest
Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
The Healthiest Brands Of Peanut Butter You Can Eat
Natural-style peanut butter choices typically have low sodium, little-to-no sugar, and no unpronounceable ingredients. Here are some of the healthiest brands.
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless
According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business. Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TODAY.com
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive
We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
Brooke Williamson Names The Top Chef Judge With The Toughest Feedback - Exclusive
Brooke Williamson is known for going head-to-head with competitors on not just one but two different seasons of "Top Chef." She ultimately came out victorious during her second round on the show, but she received a lot of feedback from the judges during that time that wasn't always easy to hear. While promoting the new Ziploc Endurables, she told Mashed in an exclusive interview that sometimes she didn't always see eye-to-eye with what Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, or Padma Lakshmi had to say about her dishes.
Andrew Zimmern's Secret Step To Leveling Up Burgers
Whether it's a Labor Day barbecue or a joyous meal any other time of year, it's always time to have family and friends over for the perfect hamburger. Hamburgers are part of the American fabric. This sandwich is such a large part of our DNA that Quartz reveals that if the amount of meat consumed by Americans were measured in burgers, the average person eats 2.4 burgers a day, adding up to a whopping 50 billion burgers a year. Yep, the United States thinks this staple is kind of sublime, and luckily Andrew Zimmern is sharing his secret step to leveling up this classic backyard picnic staple.
A Karen Screaming At A Food Delivery Driver Is Dividing TikTok
A video on TikTok shows a food service driver lambasted by a kitchen staff member (presumably a chef) for being late. While his annoyance may be understandable, the verbal abuse unleashed on the delivery driver is deplorable. The TikTok starts with the annoyed kitchen employee directing the driver to pack...
Instagram Is In Shambles Over Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Video
If you're someone who's in a position of influence, you have to expect a public opinion when putting yourself out there. You can try to steer the conversation in a positive direction, but you're likely to fall short sometimes. Chef Gordon Ramsay knows this well after posting a video from his YouTube series "Scrambled: On The Road" last year. In the video, he was visiting Puerto Rico and claiming to cook up authentic Pegao. Not long after, the comments section came alive. "You took what was the closest you ever came to real Pegao and turned it into mediocre fried rice," someone wrote. Another comment read, "In my 30 years I've never seen someone murder the meaning of Pegao like you've done Gordon."
What Happened To Slice Of Sauce After Shark Tank?
How much do you hate biting into a burger only to get a big slop of ketchup on your shirt? Many people might agree that few things ruin your lunch quite like getting it on your clothes. What if there was a simple solution to that eternal problem? Well, the makers of one of the best foods we've seen on "Shark Tank" tried to provide one. The product is called Slice of Sauce and it's basically what it sounds like- – a slice of solidified condiment packed like and resembling American cheese. All the flavor you love, none of the mess you don't.
12tomatoes.com
Chef Shares Simple Way To Prepare Silk-Free Corn On The Cob
When it comes to annoying dinner-related tasks, husking a corn cob is pretty high on our list. The corn silk is especially problematic and that’s why we are more than happy to provide this handy tip to all of our readers. Of course, we cannot take all of the...
Classic Roy Rogers Drink Recipe
Mocktails aren't just for those who are pregnant or sober. These booze-free beverages can be enjoyed by anyone wanting to liven up their midday afternoon with a refreshing drink. One classic mocktail recipe that has been around for decades is the Roy Rogers. Recipe developer, Susan Olayinka, brings us this...
Why TikTok Adores The Pioneer Woman's Tumbler Cup
There seems to be an unspoken rule amongst culinary superstars — once you've achieved a certain degree of success, you must release a line of kitchenware. Rachael Ray has a line of cookware and cool gadgets, Gordon Ramsay boasts a collection of Royal Doulton dinnerware, and Wolfgang Puck offers a selection of stainless steel accoutrements. Martha Stewart, Geoffrey Zakarian, Robert Irvine, and Emeril Lagasse all sell their kitchenwares on QVC (per Reviewed). Giada de Laurentiis teamed up with Lagostina to create a Dutch Oven, Guy Fieri developed a line of Knuckle Sandwich knives, and Ayesha Curry's name appears on a comprehensive kitchen collection (per Delish). Yes, perusing the celebrity cookware lines at your local department store is like visiting a "Who's who" of the epicurean elite.
TikTok Is Roasting A Customer Who Sent His Steak Back Three Times
When the butcher hands over a fine cut of beef, he is presenting you with a juicy red slab of potential. Whether it's a choice top sirloin, a hefty T-bone, or a petite filet mignon, you have in your hands the makings of a heavenly piece of protein and the star of your meal — unless, of course, you decide to cook it well done. There, it's been said: The fastest way to destroy a quality piece of beef is to overcook it. Across the board, most chefs agree that you should never order your steak well done.
The Hell's Kitchen Meal That Has Reddit Raving
It's really incredible to witness that so many years have passed since the first season of the popular cooking competition show "Hell's Kitchen" (via IMDB). Ever since 2005, the mega-famous chef Gordon Ramsay has divided the competitors into two teams, red and blue, who compete against each other and are put through various cooking challenges over the course of a season. Whoever remains until the end gets the title and position of head chef at one of Ramsay's restaurants.
