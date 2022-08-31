If you're someone who's in a position of influence, you have to expect a public opinion when putting yourself out there. You can try to steer the conversation in a positive direction, but you're likely to fall short sometimes. Chef Gordon Ramsay knows this well after posting a video from his YouTube series "Scrambled: On The Road" last year. In the video, he was visiting Puerto Rico and claiming to cook up authentic Pegao. Not long after, the comments section came alive. "You took what was the closest you ever came to real Pegao and turned it into mediocre fried rice," someone wrote. Another comment read, "In my 30 years I've never seen someone murder the meaning of Pegao like you've done Gordon."

