Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Throughout the state, animal shelters are seeing an all-time high in animal intake numbers, causing shelters to declare a state of emergency for the second time in history. The summer is always the busiest time for shelters, but this summer specifically, a combination of different factors...
live5news.com
Charleston non-profit brings clean water to disaster areas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water Mission is responding to the 33 million people in Pakistan affected by devastating floods. The Charleston based Christian nonprofit is providing funding, water quality testing kits, three Living Water Treatment Systems, 300,000 water purification packets, and 1,350 hygiene kits to Pakistan after one-third of the country is underwater.
live5news.com
Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road. Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street. There is no official word yet on what they are investigating. Firefighters, EMS and deputies with...
live5news.com
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
13-year-old injured in West Ashley apartment shooting
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex. The Charleston Police Department responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road around 10:50 p.m. At the scene, officers located a victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The...
live5news.com
Huger-Wando residents raise concerns over roads, education and sewage
HUGER S.C. (WCSC) - People that live in the Huger-Wando community are voicing their concerns to city leaders about everything from transportation to affordable housing. Almost 200 people came to a community meeting at Cainhoy Elementary on Thursday. They say they feel overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding their area.
live5news.com
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday. Officers responded to King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. for gunshots, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Lieutenant Corey Taylor. Six people were initially thought to be shot but detectives determined that...
live5news.com
Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
live5news.com
Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. In one...
live5news.com
Police release image of reported stolen vehicle involved in juvenile shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is updating the public on their investigation into a shooting that put a 10-year-old in the hospital. Detectives say they have identified the vehicle involved with the shooting, a 2012 white Toyota Highlander with a South Carolina license plate: RRD838. The vehicle...
live5news.com
West Ashley neighbors concerned about flooding almost entering their homes
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors in a West Ashley community say they are frustrated and anxious after floodwater crept up to their homes, and a potential solution could be a few years away. Bennett Barton and Rachel Brunette said Thursday’s rainstorms flooded both the road and their backyards, almost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Tiny, illegal device turning handguns into automatic weapons popping up around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a small device that turns a regular handgun into an automatic weapon, and police say this piece of technology inflicts maximum damage with minimal accuracy. It’s also seeing concerning growth in popularity across the country and here at home. A switch, or Glock...
live5news.com
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, from...
live5news.com
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized in Berkeley County
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that an early-morning collision in Berkeley County has left one dead and another hospitalized Saturday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on SC 27 at Mudville Road, which is about 9 miles south of Cross, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.
live5news.com
Small earthquake reported in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Society reported an earthquake in Dorchester County Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude quake happened just before 9:30 p.m. USGS says the earthquake originated approximately two miles south of Centerville. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says tremors are a common occurrence...
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly overnight shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Roads back open after Charleston County flooding
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As slow-moving storms made it through the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon, authorities in Charleston County reported road closures, and now many of those roads are back open. In downtown Charleston, multiple roads were flooded, including King Street at Huger Street, Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun Street and...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest suspected burglar who was shot during home invasion in Adams Run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who attempted to break into an Adams Run home Saturday morning. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, of Adams Run was arrested and charged for the attempted burglary. Deputies responded to a home invasion...
live5news.com
Nearly $200M Charleston drainage project set to enter final phase
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The largest drainage project in the City of Charleston’s history is set to enter the home stretch, the city says neighbors on the peninsula could see big changes as soon as this year. The city says the final phase of the Spring Fishburne project, which...
Comments / 0