Charleston County, SC

Charleston non-profit brings clean water to disaster areas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water Mission is responding to the 33 million people in Pakistan affected by devastating floods. The Charleston based Christian nonprofit is providing funding, water quality testing kits, three Living Water Treatment Systems, 300,000 water purification packets, and 1,350 hygiene kits to Pakistan after one-third of the country is underwater.
CHARLESTON, SC
Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road. Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street. There is no official word yet on what they are investigating. Firefighters, EMS and deputies with...
CHARLESTON, SC
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
13-year-old injured in West Ashley apartment shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting at an apartment complex. The Charleston Police Department responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road around 10:50 p.m. At the scene, officers located a victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
Huger-Wando residents raise concerns over roads, education and sewage

HUGER S.C. (WCSC) - People that live in the Huger-Wando community are voicing their concerns to city leaders about everything from transportation to affordable housing. Almost 200 people came to a community meeting at Cainhoy Elementary on Thursday. They say they feel overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding their area.
HUGER, SC
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday. Officers responded to King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. for gunshots, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Lieutenant Corey Taylor. Six people were initially thought to be shot but detectives determined that...
CHARLESTON, SC
Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
CHARLESTON, SC
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. In one...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Police release image of reported stolen vehicle involved in juvenile shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is updating the public on their investigation into a shooting that put a 10-year-old in the hospital. Detectives say they have identified the vehicle involved with the shooting, a 2012 white Toyota Highlander with a South Carolina license plate: RRD838. The vehicle...
CHARLESTON, SC
Small earthquake reported in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Society reported an earthquake in Dorchester County Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude quake happened just before 9:30 p.m. USGS says the earthquake originated approximately two miles south of Centerville. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says tremors are a common occurrence...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Man charged in deadly overnight shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
FIRST ALERT: Roads back open after Charleston County flooding

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As slow-moving storms made it through the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon, authorities in Charleston County reported road closures, and now many of those roads are back open. In downtown Charleston, multiple roads were flooded, including King Street at Huger Street, Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun Street and...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Nearly $200M Charleston drainage project set to enter final phase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The largest drainage project in the City of Charleston’s history is set to enter the home stretch, the city says neighbors on the peninsula could see big changes as soon as this year. The city says the final phase of the Spring Fishburne project, which...
CHARLESTON, SC

