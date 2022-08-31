ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years

One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
TRAVEL
BBC

Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest executives must appear at inquest

A coroner has ruled that tech giant Meta must send a senior executive from the US to give evidence at the inquest into the death of Molly Russell. The 14-year-old killed herself in 2017 after seeing graphic images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram and Pinterest. Meta, which owns Instagram,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

HMS Prince of Wales: Fleet flagship likely to take on US trip

HMS Queen Elizabeth is likely to head to the US coast to stand in for HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down. The carrier had to return shortly after setting sail for training exercises from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday. The warship had been on its way to the...
MILITARY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game

An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
PREMIER LEAGUE

