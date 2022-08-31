ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinesite Expands With The Acquisition Of Majority Stake In ‘Moon Knight’ VFX Studio FX3X

By Zac Ntim
Cinesite has continued to bolster its international footprint with the purchase of a majority stake in the Balkans-based visual effects studio FX3X .

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but a joint statement said FX3X, which has offices in Macedonia and Serbia, will continue to serve clients across feature films, streaming content, and episodic filmed television shows.

Founded in 1997 by Milivoje Gjorgjevikj and Kristijan Danilovski, FX3X is one of the largest VFX houses in Eastern Europe. Some of the company’s recent credits include Marvel’s Moon Knight , Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , and the company is currently in production on Indiana Jones 5 , and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two.

“Kristijan and I are so proud of where our team’s incredible talent has brought FX3X,” co-founder Milivoje said in a statement. “We have been creative allies with Cinesite previously, so joining forces with them will allow us to unlock the full potent of our business and the amazing home-grown talent we have access to in our region. Our partnership with Cinesite will have a significant, positive impact on the VFX industry in Macedonia & the Balkans region in general.”

Cinesite and FX3X will also partner to launch an entry-level paid training program for Macedonian students. 60 students will undertake the training which is set to run from September until January 2023.

FX3X is the sixth studio to join the Cinesite group following the Canadian Animation Studio Squeeze earlier this month, Image Engine in 2015, Nitrogen Studios (renamed Cinesite Vancouver) in 2017, German VFX studio Trixter in 2018, and L’Atelier Animation in July.

Headquartered in London, the Cinesite Group also operates facilities in Berlin, Montreal, Munich & Vancouver. Recent projects include MGM’s The Addams Family , Paramount’s Rocketman , Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame , Captain Marvel & Spider-Man: Far From Home .

ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

