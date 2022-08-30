Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’
Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
U.S. routs Czechs to reach final of women's hockey world championships
Amanda Kessel had a hat trick and the United States kept alive its streak of reaching the final at every women's ice hockey world championships.
