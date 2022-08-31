DEA warns about new type of fentanyl aimed at teens

SEATTLE — The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a new type of fentanyl, aimed at teens. It’s called “rainbow fentanyl” and it is designed to look like candy. The DEA believes this colorful adaptation will be deadly.

“Brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk,” the organization said in a statement. “Every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous.”

Jake Galvan, acting special agent in charge with the DEA, says drug cartels are adapting, using new colors and shapes of fentanyl as a marketing ploy for younger users.

“The cartels do that on purpose. They want to market it. They want to make it more appealing to people,” said Galvan.

Already, rainbow fentanyl has been found in 18 states, including Alaska and Oregon.

“That’s terrifying,” said Emily, a Ballard parent. “It makes me want to cry. That’s really scary.”

The DEA calls fentanyl “the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.” According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021. Of those deaths, nearly 70% were related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

“Two milligrams is a lethal dose. And we see that in 4 out of 10 pills that were seizing. So, you’re basically playing Russian roulette by taking a pill,” said Galvan. “The Pacific Northwest is flooded with fentanyl.”

