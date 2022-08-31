Read full article on original website
fox4now.com
Many questions, few answers about new election crimes unit
It was a splashy August press conference from a courtroom in Broward County. Flanked by local law enforcement and state VIP’s, including the Attorney General and newly appointed Secretary of State, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his new elections crime and security office had made its first catch. 20...
fox4now.com
GALLERY: Florida's Space Coast economy bounces back
A decade ago, Florida’s Space Coast was in the doldrums. The space shuttle program had ended, and with it the steady stream of space enthusiasts who filled the area’s restaurants and hotel and motel rooms during regular astronaut launches. The Kennedy Space Center’s 7,400 laid-off shuttle workers struggled to find jobs in their fields, and many left for other states. Nowadays, the county’s unemployment rate is under 3%, and the Space Coast is humming with jobs and space launches. NASA’s first launch of its new moon rocket set for Saturday was expecting to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.
fox4now.com
Why ballot questions can be so confusing
The concept of voting can be simple, but many ballots are not that easy to understand, especially ballot questions that are often wordy and complicated. Ahead of the 2020 midterm election, Whitney Quesenbery, the executive director of the Center for Civic Design, is researching what trips voters up. “Our motto...
