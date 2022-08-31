Are you looking for a break for your crypto portfolio? Perhaps something that launches it into the stratosphere and potentially makes you a millionaire. That’s often why many people get into crypto in the first place, with the dream of becoming rich. This is still possible, but it isn’t as easy as it once was, and isn’t without risk. Millionaire wins are still out there if you know where to look. And even if you don’t become a crypto millionaire, you could still revolutionalize your finances and set yourself up for a more financially independent future. There are a few tokens experts like the look of to help burst out of the current bear run and into future lands of plenty. These include GLO, BTC and EGLD. In this article, we’re going to tell you why they might be the ones to buy right now…

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO