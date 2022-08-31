Read full article on original website
Related
wallstreetwindow.com
What If The Federal Reserve Rate Hikes Don’t Stop Inflation? (Looking Ahead One Year In The Markets) – Mike Swanson
Last week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at Jackson Hole and gave a hawkish outlook for interest rates. Fed fund futures are now projecting that interest rates are likely to get to 4% next year. The stock market fell after he spoke and so did the price of gold. The mainstream and and so called alternative financial media have been all focused on what he said, but others presented and spoke at Jackson Hole. It was a meeting of bankers for bankers.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Rise of ESG, Replacing Profits with Paternalism, and Strategy with Standards – Kimberlee Josephson
The movement for creating systemic change in the economic system is growing. Traditionally, investments in entrepreneurial ventures were based on expectations for a favorable return given the risks involved. Businesses were expected to perform at their best to ensure shareholder value, and to do so they needed to cater to consumer needs, efficiently leverage resources, and effectively manage their operations.
wallstreetwindow.com
What’s Worse Than Inflation? Depression + Inflation – Charles Hugh Smith
If “markets” controlled by the rich are allowed to distribute essentials, the result will be civil disorder and the overthrow of regimes. What’s worse than inflation? Depression + Inflation. And that’s where we’re heading. As I explained yesterday in The Fed Can’t Stop Supply-Side Inflation, central banks are trying to reduce inflation by crushing demand. This works in eras of abundance, but not in eras of scarcity in which supply constraints drive inflation.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Story of War and Peace in the Currency Market – Brendan Brown
There is a story of war and peace in the contemporary currency markets. It has a main plot and many subplots. As yet, the story is without end. That may come sooner than many now expect. The narrator today has a more challenging job than the teller of the story...
Comments / 0