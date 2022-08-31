Read full article on original website
Related
Taste of Downtown returns on Friday September 9
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host their annual Wells Fargo Advisors Taste of Downtown First Friday on September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Statesboro. This event will highlight Statesboro’s favorite restaurants inside local downtown businesses and feature live music and entertainment. Taste of Downtown...
$3 movies all day Saturday at AMC Classic Statesboro 12
Gavin O’Grady, General Manager of AMC Classic Statesboro 12 movie theater, confirmed to Grice Connect that they are participating in the $3.00 National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. AMC Classic Statesboro 12 is located at 610 Brannen Street in Statesboro behind the Statesboro Mall. O’Grady said all...
connectsavannah.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home
GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville) GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville) GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville)
Free admission Labor Day weekend to Luetta Moore Pool for first 100
Labor Day weekend the first 100 people total entering the Luetta Moore pool will have their $3.00 admission fee covered allowing them to close out the swim season with a splash. Luetta Moore Pool, 585 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Statesboro is winding down their season. This Labor Day...
idesignarch.com
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings
An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
wtoc.com
Grainger companies car raffle and cookout benefiting the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are less than 10 hours left to reserve your chance at winning a brand new car this weekend and to help the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire by taking that chance. The Grainger Company’s Car Raffle and Cookout is Saturday, but Friday is the...
Perkins Pumpkin Patch will return for fall fun September 25
With the help of her family, Nikki Sims Perkins brought a fun and family-friendly pumpkin patch to the Statesboro area in 2021 with the opening of Perkins Pumpkin Patch in Brooklet. The patch will be back again this year, with opening day scheduled for Sunday, September 25. The patch will...
Statesboro Books-A-Million customers purchase more than 450 books for Altrusa
In one of the store’s annual charity book drives, customers at Statesboro’s Books-A-Million were recently given the opportunity to purchase a book to donate for the Altrusa Club of Statesboro’s Backpack Buddies literacy program. Together, over the course of the drive, customers donated more than 450 books, with a value of over $4,000.
wtoc.com
Cpl. Lucas honored with memorial walk Friday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and many others in the community are mourning the loss of Cpl. Ava Lucas who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Her death was not in the line of duty or work related. The collection of flowers sitting on her...
WJCL
Parker's House: Savannah's new homeless women's shelter
Savannah, Ga. — According to Union Mission over 180 women in Chatham county experience homelessness. Now changes are on the way, Parker's house, a new home for Savannah homeless women opens to women in need on Tuesday. "When women come here, they will get a mental health assessment, food,...
thegeorgeanne.com
Daily Photo (8.31.2022)
The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
southerntrippers.com
12 Haunted Hotels in Savannah GA That Will Creep You Out!
Are you looking to experience some paranormal presence? Are you enthusiastic about spirits and want to experience them firsthand?. Savannah is a historical hub in the United States and it has an insane amount of ghostly presence that you can’t miss out on any opportunity to experience it! Whether it is one of the many Ghost Tours in the city, or staying in one of these haunted hotels in Savannah, there are options for even the most extreme ghost hunter!
Save the Date: Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Parade moving from Monday evening to Saturday morning
The most anticipated event of the Statesboro calendar year is right around the corner. It’s the annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair! The fair will take place from Monday October, 17, to Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro has spiced things up for its 60th anniversary and moved...
Gallery: Union Mission, Parker’s House Host Ribbon Cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Union Mission and Parker’s House hosted a ribbon-cutting Wednesday. Check out a photo gallery below!
wtoc.com
New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
wtoc.com
Survivor returning to CBS Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Survivor will return to CBS Wednesday night for its 43rd season. The 18 new castaways will compete against each other for the title of Sole Survivor. This will be a two-hour premiere. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS...
WJCL
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Miami to Savannah, Georgia
Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and with fabulous beaches, theme parks and cities, it's just calling out to be explored. A road trip from Miami to Savannah lets you enjoy the highlights of the Sunshine State, as well as many of Georgia's gems.
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
