Savannah, GA

Grice Connect

$3 movies all day Saturday at AMC Classic Statesboro 12

Gavin O’Grady, General Manager of AMC Classic Statesboro 12 movie theater, confirmed to Grice Connect that they are participating in the $3.00 National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. AMC Classic Statesboro 12 is located at 610 Brannen Street in Statesboro behind the Statesboro Mall. O’Grady said all...
STATESBORO, GA
idesignarch.com

Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings

An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Tybee Island, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
WJCL

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Pay It Forward: 7-year-old Savannah boy in fight of his life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 7-year-old Savannah boy is in a fight for his life with a community rallying around him. By all accounts, you can call Grayson Cronin your normal, everyday little boy. But what’s going on inside of him is anything but normal. “He’s a fighter. He’s a fighter and he’s doing well,” said Grayson’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

2022 Vampire Ball set for October 28

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 join your fellow creatures of the night as it'll be time to ascend again into Georgia's oldest city for a night like no other!. Grab your capes, sharpen your fangs, dust off your boots and come quench your celebratory appetite as Markster Con's VAMPIRE BALL returns for one evening only (8pm-Midnight, 18+, non-smoking) for a 3rd year.
SAVANNAH, GA
Jamie Lee Curtis
Johnny Depp
Abraham Lincoln
Patton Oswalt
Ben Affleck
Kevin Spacey
Amber Heard
Jennifer Lopez
Ralph Fiennes
Robert Deniro
southerntrippers.com

12 Haunted Hotels in Savannah GA That Will Creep You Out!

Are you looking to experience some paranormal presence? Are you enthusiastic about spirits and want to experience them firsthand?. Savannah is a historical hub in the United States and it has an insane amount of ghostly presence that you can’t miss out on any opportunity to experience it! Whether it is one of the many Ghost Tours in the city, or staying in one of these haunted hotels in Savannah, there are options for even the most extreme ghost hunter!
SAVANNAH, GA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Miami to Savannah, Georgia

Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and with fabulous beaches, theme parks and cities, it's just calling out to be explored. A road trip from Miami to Savannah lets you enjoy the highlights of the Sunshine State, as well as many of Georgia's gems.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
DARIEN, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Daily Photo (8.31.2022)

The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah police responds to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
SAVANNAH, GA

