Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
$3 movies all day Saturday at AMC Classic Statesboro 12
Gavin O’Grady, General Manager of AMC Classic Statesboro 12 movie theater, confirmed to Grice Connect that they are participating in the $3.00 National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. AMC Classic Statesboro 12 is located at 610 Brannen Street in Statesboro behind the Statesboro Mall. O’Grady said all...
idesignarch.com
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings
An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
WJCL
WCJL News captures beach proposal at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A sweet moment was captured on camera Friday afternoon by WJCL. "All right, Miss Arlene, you going to marry me? Turn around. The TV’s on you!" said Jimmy Friedel, a tourist visiting from Atlanta. Friedel proposed to his girlfriend Arlene Griese on Coligny...
connectsavannah.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home
GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville) GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville) GTC Liberty Cinema 7 (Hinesville)
WJCL
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
Pay It Forward: 7-year-old Savannah boy in fight of his life
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 7-year-old Savannah boy is in a fight for his life with a community rallying around him. By all accounts, you can call Grayson Cronin your normal, everyday little boy. But what’s going on inside of him is anything but normal. “He’s a fighter. He’s a fighter and he’s doing well,” said Grayson’s […]
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
connectsavannah.com
2022 Vampire Ball set for October 28
On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 join your fellow creatures of the night as it'll be time to ascend again into Georgia's oldest city for a night like no other!. Grab your capes, sharpen your fangs, dust off your boots and come quench your celebratory appetite as Markster Con's VAMPIRE BALL returns for one evening only (8pm-Midnight, 18+, non-smoking) for a 3rd year.
wtoc.com
Grainger companies car raffle and cookout benefiting the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are less than 10 hours left to reserve your chance at winning a brand new car this weekend and to help the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire by taking that chance. The Grainger Company’s Car Raffle and Cookout is Saturday, but Friday is the...
southerntrippers.com
12 Haunted Hotels in Savannah GA That Will Creep You Out!
Are you looking to experience some paranormal presence? Are you enthusiastic about spirits and want to experience them firsthand?. Savannah is a historical hub in the United States and it has an insane amount of ghostly presence that you can’t miss out on any opportunity to experience it! Whether it is one of the many Ghost Tours in the city, or staying in one of these haunted hotels in Savannah, there are options for even the most extreme ghost hunter!
Free admission Labor Day weekend to Luetta Moore Pool for first 100
Labor Day weekend the first 100 people total entering the Luetta Moore pool will have their $3.00 admission fee covered allowing them to close out the swim season with a splash. Luetta Moore Pool, 585 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Statesboro is winding down their season. This Labor Day...
saportareport.com
Savannah Jazz Festival denies firearms-ban policy after gun activist’s latest concern
The gun activist whose complaints may have ended Music Midtown this year has stirred similar but incorrect concerns about the Savannah Jazz Festival banning firearms. The misfire nonetheless shows that gun rights activists remain on the lookout for unlawful weapons bans to test. Held annually in Piedmont Park, Music Midtown...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Miami to Savannah, Georgia
Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and with fabulous beaches, theme parks and cities, it's just calling out to be explored. A road trip from Miami to Savannah lets you enjoy the highlights of the Sunshine State, as well as many of Georgia's gems.
wtoc.com
New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
Save the Date: Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Parade moving from Monday evening to Saturday morning
The most anticipated event of the Statesboro calendar year is right around the corner. It’s the annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair! The fair will take place from Monday October, 17, to Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro has spiced things up for its 60th anniversary and moved...
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
wtoc.com
Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
thegeorgeanne.com
Daily Photo (8.31.2022)
The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
Perkins Pumpkin Patch will return for fall fun September 25
With the help of her family, Nikki Sims Perkins brought a fun and family-friendly pumpkin patch to the Statesboro area in 2021 with the opening of Perkins Pumpkin Patch in Brooklet. The patch will be back again this year, with opening day scheduled for Sunday, September 25. The patch will...
WJCL
Savannah police responds to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
