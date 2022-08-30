Read full article on original website
Related
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
wish989.com
Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges
MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home
Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Vincennes man Thursday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 41-year-old John Michael was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond. Washington Police arrested 44-year-old Nathan Arvin of Loogootee Thursday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Picks Up Six On White County Warrants
On August 26th, Deputy Nick Capeheart went to 600 Eighth Street in Carmi to serve an arrest warrant on 53 year old, Beverly J Newman. Capeheart arrived at the residence and informed Newman that there was a warrant for her arrest for Criminal Damage to Property. Newman was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Following a court appearance Monday morning, Newman paid bond and was released. A court date for Newman has been set for October 11th.
wamwamfm.com
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County deputy arrested on DUI charge after crash, sheriff's office says
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a DUI charge after a crash that happened on Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. Officials with VCSO say 43-year-old Michael Bishop was arrested after a crash with another vehicle that happened around...
wwbl.com
Impaired Driver Arrested after Driving 100 MPH on US 41
Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville teen Wednesday night for driving 100 miles an hour on US 41 in Gibson County. 18-year-old Haley Goodmon was found to be driving while intoxicated. Police say Goodmon had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop. She was arrested for Operating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
wrul.com
Morris Arrested For Driving On Suspended License And Clay County Warrant
A Wayne County woman wanted out of Clay County was nabbed by Carmi Police Friday afternoon. 32 year old Jennifer Morris, with addresses in both Xenia and Barnhill, was spotted just prior to 5pm by authorities driving a black Nissan Altima and pulled over. A check of the license plate revealed it was registered for a 2007 Dodge van. Upon Morris’ exit of the vehicle, the officer notes in the report he smelled a strong odor of cannabis and noticed a small wooden “one hitter”. At that point, Morris allegedly stated she had a suspended drivers license. When running Morris through dispatch, it was discovered not only did the woman have a suspended license, but also she was wanted out of Clay County on a failure to appear warrant attached to a Possession of Meth charge. She was subsequently arrested and taken to jail where she was searched more extensively by a female corrections officer. That search revealed contraband that tested positive for meth according to the report and was found in Morris’ bra. Morris is behind White County Jail bars, facing charges of Possession of Meth, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Use or Possession of a Title Belonging to another Vehicle, and Possessing or Knowingly Bringing Contraband into a Penal Facility. She’s also being held on the Clay County warrant with a total of $1,750 required for her release.
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 61 year old Michael Mattox of Dundas has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of first degree murder in connection with the death of two Olney women back on December 26th, 2020. A part of the plea agreement is that Mattox will serve 100% of the prison term handed down this week.
wrul.com
Wright Arrested For Theft, Obstruction And Possession Of Meth
A Grayville woman found herself behind bars Friday afternoon following her arrest at Wal Mart in Carmi. She was in court Monday morning for a first appearance facing charges of Retail Theft, Obstructing Justice, Possession of Meth, and Unlawful Use of Property, class 4 felonies. Additionally, 43 year old Deanna Wright has been cited for Unlawful Use of a Disability Placard. Wright is scheduled to be back in White County court on Monday, September 19th at 10am.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrul.com
Cheek Arrested On White County Warrant
An Enfield man is being held in the White County following his arrest on a White County warrant. Cale A Cheek, 25, of 107 Jennette Street was taken into custody in the Hucks parking lot during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Cheek was wanted on a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. A court date for Cheek has been set for September 19th and 9:00 AM.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia men face felony theft charges following separate incidents
Two men arrested by Centralia Police over the weekend for felony theft were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday. 44-year-old Joshua Keebler of North Wall was charged with exerting control over the property of Intermountain Electronics. He’s accused of taking scrap metal. Centralia Police say the stolen metal has been recovered. Keebler was arrested on Sunday after the theft occurred last week. The bond was set at $10,000. Keebler was ordered to have no contact with Intermountain if released on bond. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
wevv.com
Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'
A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
14news.com
Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
wevv.com
Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say
An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
wrul.com
Swango Arrested For Criminal Trespass; More Arrests Anitcipated
The Carmi Police Department responded to a possible residential burglary in progress at 501 Seventh Street on Monday afternoon. The homeowner, Shannon Henson called to report that someone was in her home. When officers arrived they arrested 41 year old Tabitha Swango of 822 Seventh Street in Carmi for Criminal Trespass to residence. Numerous items were stolen from the residence. An investigation is ongoing with more arrests anticipated.
wwbl.com
Linton Business Owner Charged with Child Molesting
A Linton business owner is facing charges of Child Molesting and Inappropriate Communication with a Child. Mark Taylor and his wife own a putt-putt golf course in Linton. Police say a family friend of the teenager involved came forward about an incident that allegedly occurred earlier this year. They said...
Comments / 0