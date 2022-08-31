Read full article on original website
The Most Misspelled Word In New York Is…..
It is not often that you can get most people to agree on one thing, but based on the number of times people searched how to correctly spell this word, we think that most New Yorkers would agree this word is the one word that is most often misspelled in New York.
Fire Departments About To Get Big Money Across New York State
There is something special about the brave men and women who choose to volunteer to become firefighters. While most people run from smoke and fire, these individuals are heading in to save and protect human life and property. It is a calling that is nothing short of heroic. But across...
Bottoms Up! We Found the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York
New Yorkers love to drink. We have stifling winters that seemingly last half the year, and the stress of pandemic hasn't made it any easier. Compounding that stress is the fact that many workplaces are understaffed, and many of us are having to pick up the slack for little to no additional compensation. Who DOESN'T want a drink in 2022?
Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]
New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
Second best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes in Day 10
Geddes, N.Y. — The second best day for the New York State Fair’s attendance this year has come on Day 10. Friday’s total daily attendance of 82,615 was beaten only by last Saturday’s 89,797. A total of 642,412 people have gone to the fair so far in 2022.
Where New York Ranks on ‘Hardest Working States’ List Should Embarrass Us
A new study released by WalletHub looked at 2022's "Hardest-Working States in America." On a whole, Americans are pretty hard workers. They work an average of 1,791 hours per year, which averages just under 34.5 hours per week. Compare that to Germans, who work (on average) under 30 hours per week. Still, Americans don't work as hard as Mexicans, who are the undisputed champions at over 40 hours per week.
Fact Check: Canned Whipped Cream, Nitrous Oxide, and NY Restrictions
A new New York State law adding "whippets" restrictions for people under 21 years of age, has shown that even in this age of communication, the rules of the classic "game of telephone" still apply. In other words, we all got this one terribly wrong. During the last few weeks,...
You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana At These 6 Shops In WNY Now
New York State is getting closer to allowing legal adult-use recreational dispensaries to open, but it's still in the process of setting up the infrastructure. Licensed hemp farms around the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26, 2022. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state, based on the population of the area.
Live The Patriot Way At New York’s Oldest Restaurant Only 2.5 Hours from Binghamton
When the pandemic began in 2020, we had to find other ways to keep ourselves occupied. For me, it was to take my blue convertible on a drive throughout New York State.. Whether it was Watkins Glen, Sherburne, Homer or Walton (just to name a few), I enjoyed seeing the beauty of the Empire State. I also like stopping at different places like ice cream stands, wineries and restaurants.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're...
How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?
It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys
Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
How In The World Does The New York State Fair Calculate Chevy Court Concert Attendance?
Have you ever wondered how the Great New York State Fair calculates their free Chevy Court concert attendance? Here's their scientific and mathematical secrets. Syracuse.com did some research on this topic several years back in 2017. It turns out, there isn't all that crazy of an answer how they get the number of people who attend: They count the people in the crowd. Yes, in a way:
Free At Home COVID Tests Program Ending In New York
COVID-19 is still impacting people across New York State and now it will cost you for At-Home testing. The United States Postal Service is ending its free delivery of At-Home COVID-19 testing kits on Friday due to a lack of funding from the federal government. According to their website, the...
Doug Fisher: Friend to farmers, firefighter for 50 years, a man who made people laugh
Doug Fisher, 1954-2022: ‘He just wanted to make the world better’ Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature onsyracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. In hindsight, Doug Fisher’s family and friends probably should have seen it coming. Note to...
wskg.org
DEA warns brightly-colored Fentanyl in New York targets children for addiction
NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO – With school around the corner, the US Drug Enforcement Agency issued a national warning about brightly-colored fentanyl pills that target young people. So far the pills have been found in over a dozen states including New York. The drug is called “rainbow fentanyl” because...
newyorkupstate.com
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
WCAX
New York State Police investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State police are currently investigating after a body was found in a field, in Plattsburgh Town. Police have not released any additional information at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
