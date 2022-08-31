Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Valley school districts make changes to combat rise in violence
This year, school districts across the Hudson Valley are making changes to meet the growing social and emotional needs of students.
Newburgh, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The New Rochelle Senior High School football team will have a game with Newburgh Free Academy on September 02, 2022, 15:00:00. New Rochelle Senior High SchoolNewburgh Free Academy.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Renegades salute female VFW Commander during Friday night’s win
FISHKILL – The Hudson Valley Renegades named a female US Navy veteran as the “Veteran of the Game” Friday night during their dramatic win over the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. Madison “Maddie” Fletcher, the first female commander of the VFW Post 5444 in Dover, was selected as...
Yonkers Teacher Charged After Inappropriate Relationship With 17-Year-Old Student
Yonkers, NY – A teacher at Saunders Trades and Technical High School in Yonkers has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe-Woodbury uses ball control to pick up Week 0 win over North Rockland
It was a time to see what both teams can do. Monroe-Woodbury football took the 36-14 win over North Rockland in a non-league Week 0 season opener on Saturday afternoon at North Rockland High School. ...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County names new EMS Director
CARMEL – A 10-year veteran of emergency medical services has been selected to be the Putnam County Director of Emergency Medical Services. Alex Roehner, a mother of two, is replacing Casey Quake who resigned in January following criticism from several fire departments and EMS personnel for his involvement in changing the county’s EMS ambulance service earlier this year.
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY Sullivan receives $700,000 from state to beef up health studies
LOCH SHELDRAKE – SUNY Sullivan is the recipient of a $700,000 grant from the State Assembly Democratic majority. The funds will be used to improve and expand health studies programs by updating facilities and improving access to technologies. The upgrades will benefit programs for certified nursing assistants, licensed practical...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Kingston common councilman named ARPA manager
KINGSTON – Mayor Steven Noble has hired Bill Reynolds as project manager to oversee Kingston’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. “With his many years of both state and local government experience, he will ably oversee the numerous projects that will be funded and come to fruition as result of the Federal infusion,” said Noble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Section of Harlem Valley Rail Trail to be repaved
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Parks will be repaving a section of the Harlem Valley Rail Trail from the Amenia trailhead to Route 343 starting on or about Tuesday, September 13. Due to the machinery needed for the project and to keep trail users safe, the section of trail being...
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Second victim in Thursday’s shooting surfaces at hospital
POUGHKEEPSIE – Another victim of Thursday afternoon’s Mansion Street shooting was located at MidHudson Regional Hospital later that afternoon. When city police arrived at the Mansion Street scene they found an uncooperative woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. No other victims were located at the scene.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters volunteer to keep Dutchess Stadium safe
FISHKILL – The Chelsea Fire Company, comprised solely of volunteers, is the department that keeps Dutchess Stadium safe during every game that has a fireworks show, and does it at no charge to the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fire Chief Ryan McCluskey told Mid-Hudson News that the 2022 Renegades season...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light
The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County’s police liaison retires
GOSHEN – Craig Cherry, Orange County’s deputy Emergency Services commissioner and liaison with local police departments, has retired after 47 years of public service. He served in his latest role with the county for 15 years. Prior to that he worked in the Port Jervis City Police Department...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with attempted murder after fight on commercial bus
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the August 26th attack that occurred on a commercial bus traveling on the Thruway. Maleek Phillips was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Construction at Poughkeepsie High School ignites fire
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to the city’s high school on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. after an alert school staffer pulled the fire alarm. The firefighting personnel responded to the alarm at Poughkeepsie High School and found a fire in insulation between the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County accepting applications for discretionary contracts from non-profits
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature will be accepting applications for the 2023 Legislative Discretionary Contract Program from eligible not-for-profit agencies. The purpose of the application process is to identify local entities, including community and not-for-profit organizations throughout the county, that have specific needs or countywide significance by tying applications to identified county and municipal goals.
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
Comments / 3