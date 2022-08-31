ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Renegades salute female VFW Commander during Friday night’s win

FISHKILL – The Hudson Valley Renegades named a female US Navy veteran as the “Veteran of the Game” Friday night during their dramatic win over the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. Madison “Maddie” Fletcher, the first female commander of the VFW Post 5444 in Dover, was selected as...
FISHKILL, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Education
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam County names new EMS Director

CARMEL – A 10-year veteran of emergency medical services has been selected to be the Putnam County Director of Emergency Medical Services. Alex Roehner, a mother of two, is replacing Casey Quake who resigned in January following criticism from several fire departments and EMS personnel for his involvement in changing the county’s EMS ambulance service earlier this year.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

SUNY Sullivan receives $700,000 from state to beef up health studies

LOCH SHELDRAKE – SUNY Sullivan is the recipient of a $700,000 grant from the State Assembly Democratic majority. The funds will be used to improve and expand health studies programs by updating facilities and improving access to technologies. The upgrades will benefit programs for certified nursing assistants, licensed practical...
LOCH SHELDRAKE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Kingston common councilman named ARPA manager

KINGSTON – Mayor Steven Noble has hired Bill Reynolds as project manager to oversee Kingston’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. “With his many years of both state and local government experience, he will ably oversee the numerous projects that will be funded and come to fruition as result of the Federal infusion,” said Noble.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Section of Harlem Valley Rail Trail to be repaved

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Parks will be repaving a section of the Harlem Valley Rail Trail from the Amenia trailhead to Route 343 starting on or about Tuesday, September 13. Due to the machinery needed for the project and to keep trail users safe, the section of trail being...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second victim in Thursday’s shooting surfaces at hospital

POUGHKEEPSIE – Another victim of Thursday afternoon’s Mansion Street shooting was located at MidHudson Regional Hospital later that afternoon. When city police arrived at the Mansion Street scene they found an uncooperative woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. No other victims were located at the scene.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters volunteer to keep Dutchess Stadium safe

FISHKILL – The Chelsea Fire Company, comprised solely of volunteers, is the department that keeps Dutchess Stadium safe during every game that has a fireworks show, and does it at no charge to the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fire Chief Ryan McCluskey told Mid-Hudson News that the 2022 Renegades season...
FISHKILL, NY
NewsBreak
Education
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light

The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County’s police liaison retires

GOSHEN – Craig Cherry, Orange County’s deputy Emergency Services commissioner and liaison with local police departments, has retired after 47 years of public service. He served in his latest role with the county for 15 years. Prior to that he worked in the Port Jervis City Police Department...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with attempted murder after fight on commercial bus

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the August 26th attack that occurred on a commercial bus traveling on the Thruway. Maleek Phillips was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Construction at Poughkeepsie High School ignites fire

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to the city’s high school on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. after an alert school staffer pulled the fire alarm. The firefighting personnel responded to the alarm at Poughkeepsie High School and found a fire in insulation between the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County accepting applications for discretionary contracts from non-profits

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature will be accepting applications for the 2023 Legislative Discretionary Contract Program from eligible not-for-profit agencies. The purpose of the application process is to identify local entities, including community and not-for-profit organizations throughout the county, that have specific needs or countywide significance by tying applications to identified county and municipal goals.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

