Funerals pending for Sept. 3
BAIRD, Karen, 79, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 1st, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. KARL, Joe “Joey” Thomas, 47, Decatur, died Wednesday (Aug. 31, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. LUCAS, Helen K., 78, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. MANNS, Bruce, Sr., 70,...
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
Decatur business plans slots, laundry combo
DECATUR — Customers of a planned Wash 'n Win will be able to clean up in two ways. The Decatur City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an amendment to a 2013 tax increment financing agreement with Niemann Foods that would allow for a redevelopment at the Save-a-Lot site at Grand Avenue and Illinois 48.
Shelbyville man charged with fondling elderly person
SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man has been charged with forcibly fondling a victim 60 years of age or older, authorities say. According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Charles Dow, 46, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of an elderly person and two counts of aggravated battery to and elderly person.
Distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR — The future of the building at the corner of East William Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is becoming a little more clear. After weeks of evidence of work taking place inside, a mural has been painted on the exterior wall proclaiming what it will be come — Brentford Distillers.
Decatur man faces preliminary charge of aggravated arson
DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated arson. The arrest stemmed from a July 29 fire at a home on West Wayside Avenue in Decatur. The fire caused approximately $4,000 worth of damage. According to a sworn affidavit, the woman who owns...
Decatur man arrested on attempted murder charge, police say
DECATUR — Life-threatening injuries police say were inflicted during a domestic violence situation have resulted in a Decatur man being charged with attempted murder. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a news release that officers were dispatched to Decatur Memorial Hospital around 12:02 p.m. Saturday to a report of a 27-year-old female arriving in a private vehicle with head injuries.
Decatur police report breaking up scheme to buy guns illegally
HARRISTOWN — Decatur detectives report breaking up a Harristown man’s attempt to build an arsenal of illegal weapons, including trying to assemble AR-15 rifles through parts bought separately to make what are known as “ghost guns” because they carry no traceable serial numbers. A sworn affidavit...
Douglas County lawsuit says neglect left prisoner to die of heart attack
TUSCOLA — The family of a prisoner who died after suffering a heart attack has filed a wrongful death lawsuit naming staff and medical staff at both the Douglas County Jail and the Graham Correctional Center near Hillsboro. The federal lawsuit says inmate Philip E. Duncan, 62, was left...
Beginning was the end: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opens an early gap to jar Springfield 56-13
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Springfield 56-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield 14-0 to begin the second quarter. The Cyclones' offense breathed fire in front for a 42-6 lead over the Senators...
Illinois AD issues apology after fan issues at football home opener
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman gave a statement Tuesday after hearing complaints from fans after the football team’s season-opening win over Wyoming. There were long lines on the west side of the stadium by the Grange Grove entrance that prevented some of the 37,832 fans...
Arcola can't recover from Braidwood Reed-Custer's early bolt 66-7
Braidwood Reed-Custer offered a model for success with a convincing 66-7 victory over Arcola during this Illinois football game. Braidwood Reed-Custer drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Arcola after the first quarter. The Comets fought to a 46-7 intermission margin at the Purple Riders' expense. Braidwood Reed-Custer...
Clinton refuses to yield in shutout of Argenta-Oreana 48-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Clinton shutout Argenta-Oreana 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup. The Maroons fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Bombers' expense. Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth...
