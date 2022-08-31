ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Janet Westmoreland Borcherding

Mrs. Janet Westmoreland Borcherding, age 70 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on August 27, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital following a brief battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

She was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the only child of the late Fayne Derward Edwards and Birtie Evelyn Mills Edwards.

She was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, and was a retired elementary school teacher. She attended the Bridge Fellowship in Lebanon.

She is survived by two daughters: Jenny (Andy) Boles, Devon (John) Williams II; two step-daughters: Randi (Jose`) Ayala, Tasha (John) Cheek; four grandchildren: Melynn and Collette Boles, Emory and Everly Williams; five step-grandchildren: Rigo Ayala (Liliana Gomez), Alicia Ayala, Susie, Emma and Cameron Cheek; two step-great-grandchildren: Camilla and Zyair Ayala.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, from 5-7 p.m. An additional service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Potts Camp, MS.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. https://ligonbobo.com

Wilson County Source

Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville

Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, […] The post Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area

Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are eager to get Chuy’s White Bridge open so we […] The post Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Day Trip Ideas from Nashville

Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to Dunbar Cave State Park, one […] The post Day Trip Ideas from Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates

Columbia State Community College honored 16 radiologic technology graduates in a pinning ceremony August 5 in the Cherry Theater on the Columbia Campus. “The Class of 2022 will serve the patients of Middle Tennessee to the best of their abilities,” said Rose Hobby, program director and associate professor of radiology technology. “We are thankful for our clinical partners in […] The post Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

Pedestrian Killed in Nashville Hit and Run Collision Identified

From Metro Police August 30, 2022 – The pedestrian killed in last Thursday’s hit and run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive is identified as Matteo Barattieri, 57. Nashville Fire Department medics came upon the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. Roadway evidence suggests that the hit and […] The post Pedestrian Killed in Nashville Hit and Run Collision Identified appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville Commandoes vs Beech Buccaneers – Game Recap

The Battle for Drake’s Creek You know it’s going to be a big night in Sumner County when these teams get together. It was military appreciation night and white out night in Shackle Island and the energy was electric. Both stands were packed before kickoff with even the west endzone featuring fans in lawn chairs […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville Commandoes vs Beech Buccaneers – Game Recap appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022 Friday, August 26, 2022 | 03:05pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) ·       Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There […] The post Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Reese Witherspoon to Celebrate Children’s Book Release at TPAC

On Friday, October 7, you can celebrate the release of Reese Witherspoon’s children’s book Busy Betty with a special evening at TPAC in Nashville. Just four days after the book releases, at the event, Reese will share childhood stories and the inspiration behind Busy Betty. The event site shared, “Since the moment I had a daughter […] The post Reese Witherspoon to Celebrate Children’s Book Release at TPAC appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

