OBITUARY: Janet Westmoreland Borcherding

Mrs. Janet Westmoreland Borcherding, age 70 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on August 27, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital following a brief battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

She was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the only child of the late Fayne Derward Edwards and Birtie Evelyn Mills Edwards.

She was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, and was a retired elementary school teacher. She attended the Bridge Fellowship in Lebanon.

She is survived by two daughters: Jenny (Andy) Boles, Devon (John) Williams II; two step-daughters: Randi (Jose`) Ayala, Tasha (John) Cheek; four grandchildren: Melynn and Collette Boles, Emory and Everly Williams; five step-grandchildren: Rigo Ayala (Liliana Gomez), Alicia Ayala, Susie, Emma and Cameron Cheek; two step-great-grandchildren: Camilla and Zyair Ayala.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, from 5-7 p.m. An additional service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Potts Camp, MS.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. https://ligonbobo.com

