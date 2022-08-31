Newton to get sound system, flower planters installed, dog park fencing

NEWTON - An outdoor speaker and sound system for Spring Street as well as fencing for the town's new dog park have been approved by the Town Council.

The sound system, which includes installation of speakers and maintenance, was awarded to Planet Networks, based in the town, and is part of an effort to attract more traffic to the streets shops and restaurants.

That effort also includes a series of new planters along the "downtown" blocks of the street which were installed and filled with plants over the past month.

The contract with Planet Networks, which provides optical cable networks in northwestern New Jersey, is for nearly $43,915.

The system will allow spectators for the several parades, as well as people who attend events such as Taste of Newton, to hear speakers and announcements. It can also provide background seasonal music.

The council also moved forward with the dog park with a contract with Challenger Fence Co., of Paterson for $32,256 for fencing around the area. The dog park is being built in part of the parking lot near the softball fields and roller hockey rink on the northern part of Memory Park.

That contract comes through the Morris County municipal purchasing cooperative.