Rochester, MA

Loaded with talent, Old Colony looks to defend Mayflower Athletic Conference Small title

By Ed Collins
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
ROCHESTER — Expectations are high for the Old Colony football team this season and senior quarterback Matt McGuiggan wouldn't have it any other way.

"We have some talent to work with on both sides of the ball and there's been a lot of energy at practice," said McGuiggan, who was named the Most Valuable Player in the Mayflower Athletic Conference Small Division a year ago. "We didn't go as far as we would have liked to last season, so we have some unfinished business to take care of."

The Cougars finished 6-5 on the way to winning the MAC Small championship with a 4-0 league record, but they came up short down the stretch in losses to Ware (35-14 in the first round of the Div. 8 state playoffs), Nashoba Valley Tech (34-30 in the semifinals of the State Small School Vocational Tournament), and Tri-County (20-14 in their season finale the night before Thanksgiving).

2022 SEASON PREVIEW:For Fairhaven football, Chase is on for another South Coast Conference Gold title

"I had the whole offseason to think about that. We lost some big games and that drove me to work harder in the weight room," McGuiggan said. "I've got one more season left and I want to make the most of it. Hopefully, I'll be able to help lead this team to bigger and better things."

In his first season under center, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound McGuiggan completed 53 of 92 passes for 797 yards (with only two interceptions) and eight touchdowns. He also ran the ball 75 times for 415 yards and seven more scores.

"We can go deep into the playbook with Matt because he can run the ball and throw it," Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez said. "Matt has all the tools and he knows how to use them. He makes good decisions with the ball, he's a team leader, and he has confidence in his abilities."

2022 SEASON PREVIEW:A new face at quarterback is ready to lead Apponequet football back to winning ways

McGuiggan, who's in the welding shop at Old Colony and is considering a career in the military (his brother is in the Army), will have plenty of help on offense this season.

The Cougars return three experienced linemen in senior right tackle Hunter Morrell (6-4, 235), senior left guard J.J. Pelletier (5-9, 210), and junior center Ryan Letendre (5-9, 175).

A three-year starter, Morrell is a big, strong kid who loves to down block and get on guys downfield. Pelletier can play any position on the line and he's a team leader who takes younger teammates under his wing. Letendre is another three-year starter and the team's best pure athlete according to Mendez.

"All three of those guys know our offense and they know how to do their jobs," Mendez said. "They work well together and we're expecting good things from them this season."

Senior Chris Egan returns in the backfield after earning Standard-Times and MAC All-Star honors as a junior. Despite missing four games last season with an injury, Egan still managed to run for 590 yards and score seven touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 117 yards and two more scores.

"We're glad to have him back, because he's one of our most versatile players," Mendez said. "He's hard to tackle in one-on-one situations and he plays with a lot of energy and toughness."

The Cougars also return a good receiver in junior Shawn Markham, who had 24 catches for 440 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore. The versatile Markham also punted for the Cougars and returned punts as well.

Defensively, McGuiggan will anchor the secondary at cornerback after earning Standard-Times Defensive Super Team honors last season with 48 tackles, one sack, two interceptions (including a pick six), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a tackle for a safety.

2022 SEASON PREVIEW:How New Bedford High football plans to ride a strong offseason into a successful 2022

Egan is back for another season at defensive end, and Markham returns at free safety after earning Standard-Times All-Star honors a year ago with an average of 8.5 tackles a game and two interceptions. Morrell, who was also named a Standard-Times All-Star, is coming off a stellar season on the defensive line that saw him bat down double-digit passes and block four punts.

"We have a good group of returners on defense," Mendez said. "McGuiggan is a playmaker all over the field, Egan is a quick-off-the-ball pass rusher, and Markham has a lot of speed and a good nose for the ball."

The Cougars lost three starters to graduation on offense and four starters on defense, but Mendez said he has players who are ready to step in and fill those holes.

"We have kids with experience and good team speed," Mendez said. "We have some explosive players on offense and we're going to open up our playbook to take advantage of their strengths."

Schedule-wise, the Cougars have two South Coast Conference teams on their slate — a road game against GNB Voc-Tech and a matchup at home against Case. They're also scheduled to host Nashoba Valley Tech for a rematch of last season's state vocational semifinal game.

2022 SEASON PREVIEW:GNB Voc-Tech football team focuses on improving their mental health

"We upgraded our schedule and that's exciting. The competition is going to be tougher, but the only way you get better is by playing good teams," McGuiggan said. "A key for us is going to be maintaining focus. Everybody is going to have to be locked in at all times. We have the talent to be successful, but we're going to have to execute our game plans and play with confidence."

2022 SCHEDULE

Sept. 9: at Bristol-Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Cape Cod Tech, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: Case, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Upper Cape, 12 p.m.

Oct. 7: at GNB Voc-Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Blue Hills, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21: South Shore, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: Nashoba Valley, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23: at Tri-County, 6 p.m.

