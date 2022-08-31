Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 21-27
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Ardmore Water’s Edge, LLC to Southwood Palisades at Alcove, LLC, multiple tracts, Alexander Bank Drive, Mooresville, Templeton Road, Mooresville and 133...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 21-27
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 21-27
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27. Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 100/A. Chick-Fil-A #4683, 420 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A. Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A. El Cerro...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Remembrance, recovery and hope at Overdose Awareness candlelight vigil
The Overdose Awareness candlelight vigil at Christ Church in Statesville served as a moment for families and friends to remember losing someone in their lives to a drug overdose. “One reason is to let the families know they aren’t forgotten. We go about our business and everyday lives, but for...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Partnership for Young Children hosts book and diaper drive
September is National Literacy Month, a time to encourage children to pick up a good book and explore new worlds. But many children in Iredell County live in a book desert, a geographic area with limited access to age-appropriate books. Without access to reading materials, children may come to school unprepared and are less likely to become lifelong readers.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 21-27
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. Moorish Science Temple of America No. 5, Moorish Science Temple of America, Statesville. Full Force Firearms, FF Firearms, St. Aubin LLC, Iredell County. A1 Self Storage, A-1 Self Storage, JPJ Property Group...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
AFC Urgent Care will host grand opening in Statesville Sept. 8
AFC Urgent Care/Family Care will be hosting a grand opening celebration Sept. 8 from 2-6 p.m. AFC Urgent Care will be providing food, entertainment and prizes including $5 gas cards for the first 200 visitors (one per family) and a raffle for gift cards to local restaurants. The doors will...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol trains to serve in emergencies
On Aug. 22. the Iredell Composite Squadron cadets and senior members trained to serve during an emergency. Early this warm summer morning, 21 cadets and senior members arrived at the Iredell Composite Squadron Hangar in Statesville. By 9 a.m. they began a 3.5-hour CPR and AED training class to obtain their certifications. The members learned choking first aid, CPR techniques, along with when and how to use an AED. The class practiced and learned to use these techniques to save adults, children and infants.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Lake Norman vs Statesville
Scenes from Friday night's game between Lake Norman and visiting Statesville. The Wildcats built a 28-point lead and won 35-14.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit reflects Iredell County
As people walked through Iredell Museums to examine the Crossroads: Change in Rural America, it was hard not to see how local communities are the embodiment of the subject matter at hand. “It’s a great way to align culture with real life,” Edna Todd said as she examined the exhibit....
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: West Iredell goes 5 sets, beats Hickory
HICKORY—Addison Gallyon supplied 23 kills Wednesday as West Iredell won another five-setter. The Warriors prevailed 25-14, 25-19, 19-25, 24-26, 15-10 over Hickory. Brooklyn Gibson contributed nine kills, and Gracie McClure served four aces. The Warriors (4-1, 2-0) collected 23 and 17 assists, respectively, from Keely West and Taylor McClure....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lake Norman Wildcats run wild in win over Statesville
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman doubled a two-possession halftime lead with a potent third quarter burst Friday on its way to a 35-14 nonconference victory over Statesville. Trae Sechrest carried the ball 19 times for 131 yards and one touchdown to pace an effective Lake Norman rushing attack. He was named the N.C. Farm Bureau Offensive Player of the Game. Teammate Sam Martin was named the NCFB Defensive Player of the Game.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville woman charged with providing drugs to inmates
Alexander County officials said a correctional officer has been charged with providing drugs to inmates. Caroline Nicole Lyon, 29, of Statesville, was charged with felony providing drugs to inmates and a magistrate set bond at $10,000. Lyon, said Alexander Sheriff Chris Bowman, was a correctional officer and employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Semi overturns after striking two highway patrol cars, closing I-77 for several hours
Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Carolina Highway Patrol cars in Iredell County and then overturned, closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for several hours Saturday night. Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger, in a news release, said...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Morningside reunion weekend starts with golf tournament
The Morningside Alumni Association is sponsoring a reunion weekend of fun. On Friday, the first Morningside Scholarship Golf Tournament will take place at River Oaks Golf Club, with registration at noon and tee time at 1:30 p.m. Golfers have an opportunity to win purses and gifts, and there will be...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Bunker Hill
Scenes from Friday night's game between North Iredell and visiting Bunker Hill. The Bears managed to hold off the Raiders for a 27-20 win.
Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell blows past West Iredell in tune-up for showdown with E. Forsyth
South Iredell (3-0) jumped out to an early lead and held off a valiant West Iredell (0-3) first half effort, pulling away in the second half, on their way to a 43-6 win over the Warriors Friday night. The Vikings opened the scoring on their first drive on a 7-yard...
