This 3-Story Davidson plan has six bedrooms, four baths, and more than 3,400 square feet. The main level has a bedroom and full bath with 5-FT shower, the second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. This home features white cabinetry & quartz counters throughout the kitchen, butler's pantry, and all bathrooms. The kitchen has stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. The spacious family room includes a gas fireplace with slate surround, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered patio and adjacent concrete patio. Other 'extras' include a large drop zone, metal stair balusters w/composite treads, & upgraded trim. Ask about the SMART features in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO