Read full article on original website
Related
History Was Made 40 Years Ago At Tony Mart’s In Somers Point, NJ
History was made in Somers Point, New Jersey during the Spring of 1982 and it’s fair to say that few realized it at the time. A movie was made in May of 1982, with pivotal parts being filmed in Somers Point, at the legendary Tony Mart’s nightclub. The...
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (Non-Casino)
Following our recent reviews of the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City, Peter Caporilli and I now return with our list of the 10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (non-Casino). It was no easy feat, in fact, this was next to impossible because the Atlantic City area is blessed...
68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Closing For Good
It appears that 2022 will be the final year for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. But, at least the good news is you still have about a month to get your favorite pizza, pasta, and subs from Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Win Alan Jackson Tickets: We Want to Hear You on Cat Country 107.3
We love our listeners, and now we want to hear you on the radio, on Cat Country 107.3!. We've made it very easy for you to submit your voice, so we can put you on the radio!. If you're willing, we'd love for you to help us out. In return,...
Dennis Township, NJ, Students Getting Sorted Like Harry Potter This Year
If you're unfamiliar with that spell, "Accio" is the incantation uttered to bring forth an object within the world of Harry Potter. Teachers and faculty within the Dennis Township School District in Cape May County are taking a page from the magical world of "The Boy Who Lived" in order to bring the fun to the 2022-2023 school year.
Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
Fans of Wildwood NJ Tramcar Can Ride a Little Longer This Season
Plan on spending some time in Wildwood after Labor Day Weekend? Good news! The Tramcar will be running throughout the month of September. Love (or loathe, lol) the sound of "watch the Tramcar please?" The Wildwood Tramcar has decided to extend its season to help visitors get up and down the boardwalk.
RELATED PEOPLE
Things That Atlantic & Cape May County locals Do After Labor Day
Jon Baker, a local artist, raised a very good point during the preparation phase of this assignment. We are reviewing here, things that locals will do after Labor Day, that they don’t do during the busy summer months. Jon told us that he used to hear from customers, “See...
Ever Try Funnel Cake Fries? Get Them On The Boardwalk In Wildwood, NJ
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
Study Says Rudest People In US Live Right Outside Of South Jersey
Get ready for some not-so-shocking news, ya'll. Once again, the City of Brotherly Love has been bestowed the title of Rudest City in America. Believe it or not, even though most of us know that's true to a certain extent, many have come to be proud of that in-your-face Philly attitude.
1,000 Jersey Shore Kayakers Take to Toms River NJ Waters for a Record-Breaking Paddle
The waters off of Pine Beach became a rainbow as more than 1,000 paddlers in their colorful kayaks attempted to break a world record. The historic paddle took place the morning of August 20th. Boats paddled east along the Pine Beach shoreline for about 1/2 mile, up to the Pine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vice Operation in Atlantic City, NJ: Six Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized
Six people are facing charges following a vice operation conducted by the Atlantic City Police Department. On the evening of August 31st and the morning of September 1st, ACPD officers conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. As a...
Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon. The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was...
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carjacking in Atlantic City, NJ
A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced for a carjacking last year in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says last week, 61-year-old Kevin Wade was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree carjacking. The charges stemmed from a carjacking...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
New Big Box Store to Open in Old Shore Mall
The Harbor Square Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is about to get a depot-size new tenant. The new addition to the old Shore Mall almost certainly seems to be Restaurant Depot, a members-only, wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier aimed at people in the food business. Restaurant Depot has been compared to Costco for the price point and large section.
Atlantic County Traffic Advisory for Galloway Township, NJ
Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced a traffic advisory for Galloway Township that will impact motorists today, Friday, September 2 as follows:. There will be a stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern that will be in effect on Jimmie Leeds Road over Mattix Run, near 4th Avenue, in Galloway Township. Shoulder...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0