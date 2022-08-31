Read full article on original website
Reclaim Idaho reacts to lawmakers sending $410 million to public education in special session
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's special session is in the books; Governor Little signed House Bill One shortly after it passed the legislature Thursday evening. A major component of House Bill One is an investment of over $400 million into Idaho education. The timing of the special session is interesting,...
idahofreedom.org
Idaho school districts have millions of dollars on hand. Are they really underfunded?
Data show that the median public school district in Idaho has more than $3.2 million saved for a rainy day. With this much cash in reserve, increasing spending on the public school system is unwise and unnecessary. Earlier this month, the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Center for American Education (CAE) released...
Coeur d'Alene Press
OPINION: A compliment to Raul Labrador for wanting to learn about Idaho water
It may seem out of place for the treasurer of one candidate for Attorney General to compliment the other candidate, but water law and policy is so vital to the future of Idaho that a compliment should be given when it is in order. There should be no place for politics where Idaho water is concerned. Raul Labrador is to be commended for participating in a water tour conducted by the Idaho Water Users Association in Southwest Idaho on Aug. 24. He reportedly rode in a van with Ammon Bundy and several other political candidates to learn about canals, wastewater treatment and related subjects during a seven-hour tour of Ada and Canyon Counties.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill
Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The post Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill appeared first on Local News 8.
Avista Seeks State Approval for Rate Increases in Idaho and Washington
SPOKANE - Avista has made annual rate adjustment filings with the utility commissions in Washington and Idaho that, if approved, will result in an increase in electric and natural gas rates in Washington and natural gas rates in Idaho, effective November 1, 2022. Washington Electric Adjustment Filings. Two electric adjustments...
Post Register
Local teachers are spending thousands while Idaho has a record surplus
The state of Idaho ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record-breaking $1.4 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said, while teachers within the state are still searching for change in their couch cushions to buy needed classroom supplies for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho wildlife officials report makeshift, artificial dams create problems for fish
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) received reports of a man-made dam along Lolo Creek, which posed a threat to Chinook salmon migration. Because of the size and potential harm of the dam, IDFG officials are now looking for the people responsible. IDFG and the...
Post Register
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
Post Register
CONNELLY: Cutthroat trout an icon of western waters
We’re entering a magical time of the year for many anglers. It’s almost time to start fall fishing for cutthroats. Fall is a great time to spend outdoors, especially because of the changing of the seasons. For anglers there’s an added bonus because the color of cutthroats complements the extraordinary beauty of southeast Idaho’s fall foliage.
Armed Idaho locals show up to library board meetings to push ban of over 400 books
CNN’s Nick Watt is in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where locals are pushing back against activists trying to get more than 400 books banned from the library — books that the library doesn’t even have.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's workforce housing fund is open for applications
Developers in Idaho can now apply for some of the $50 million in a newly-established fund to boost the construction of workforce housing. The fund was set up by the legislature this year with federal ARPA dollars after a state housing trust was left unfunded for decades. “It’s the first...
Post Register
Idaho law enforcement warns of 'Skittles' and 'Rainbow' fentanyl
Idaho State Police are warning people about a surge in new types of fentanyl called “skittles” or “rainbow.”. Skittles fentanyl resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form, according to a press release from ISP. This release comes on the tail of Coeur d’Alene Police seizing about 50 of these multi-colored pills over the weekend. Of all seized pills, no matter the color, “M-30” was imprinted on them, per the release.
Post Register
ITD plans environmental impact statement of I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project
Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department’s notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project. The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway...
kidnewsradio.com
Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole?. Fish and...
