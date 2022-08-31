It may seem out of place for the treasurer of one candidate for Attorney General to compliment the other candidate, but water law and policy is so vital to the future of Idaho that a compliment should be given when it is in order. There should be no place for politics where Idaho water is concerned. Raul Labrador is to be commended for participating in a water tour conducted by the Idaho Water Users Association in Southwest Idaho on Aug. 24. He reportedly rode in a van with Ammon Bundy and several other political candidates to learn about canals, wastewater treatment and related subjects during a seven-hour tour of Ada and Canyon Counties.

