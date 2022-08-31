Of all the talented teams in the Big Sky this year, the Vandals were probably last on most people’s minds to make some noise this fall. That was likely before Saturday night’s showing at Washington State, though. With just seconds left to go against the Cougars, Idaho had their chance to deliver a big blow to their FBS neighbors. They didn’t quite get it done for first-year head coach Jason Eck but the effort they put forth was certainly worthy of praise.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO