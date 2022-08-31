Read full article on original website
Related
underdogdynasty.com
Idaho Nearly Topples Washington State in Eck’s Debut
Of all the talented teams in the Big Sky this year, the Vandals were probably last on most people’s minds to make some noise this fall. That was likely before Saturday night’s showing at Washington State, though. With just seconds left to go against the Cougars, Idaho had their chance to deliver a big blow to their FBS neighbors. They didn’t quite get it done for first-year head coach Jason Eck but the effort they put forth was certainly worthy of praise.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho looks to keep up with WSU
Every year that Jason Eck was an assistant football coach at Idaho, the Vandals played Washington State. WSU won each of the matchups 49-8, 38-26 and 56-10. But the Palouse schools, located just 9 miles apart, have met just three times since then. The fourth will be tonight at 6:30...
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE CHEAP SEATS with STEVE CAMERON: Spotlight shines on Ward, whether he wants it to or not
Cameron Ward insists that it’s not all about him. It really MUST be about you. Washington State had a remarkable football season in 2021 — meaning “remarkable” in every way possible. Coach Nick Rolovich was fired in midseason for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination, as...
Transport of Oversized Windmill Loads Through North Idaho and Into Canada to Begin Next Week
LEWISTON - More than 80 oversized loads carrying windmill blades will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Idaho State Patrol reports results of DUI emphasis patrols in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Patrol (ISP) reported the results of its emphasis patrols that ran Aug. 25-28. ISP partnered with Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce Sheriff's Office. Throughout the emphasis, officers made arrests for the following charges:. Ten DUI's. Ten possession of drug paraphernalia. Nine possession...
'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho cold case of missing woman
LEWISTON, Idaho — Suzanne Timms was heartbroken when she found out Oregon State Police discovered zero additional evidence from their excavation of a gravesite in mid-August, belonging to an unidentified woman found in 1978. Timms desperately needs more evidence to prove that this woman, known as the “Finley Creek Jane Doe,” is her mother – who went missing from Lewiston on Aug. 31, 1976.
KHQ Right Now
NonStop Afternoon Update: New information on girls involved in crash on Trent Ave.
Kiersten Noel was taken off life support for organ donation and has been officially confirmed as dead. Sydney Stangel remains on life support, but there is no brain activity and she is not expected to survive. A final report from a deadly plane crash in 2020 over Lake Coeur d'Alene...
Comments / 0