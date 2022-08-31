ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

underdogdynasty.com

Idaho Nearly Topples Washington State in Eck’s Debut

Of all the talented teams in the Big Sky this year, the Vandals were probably last on most people’s minds to make some noise this fall. That was likely before Saturday night’s showing at Washington State, though. With just seconds left to go against the Cougars, Idaho had their chance to deliver a big blow to their FBS neighbors. They didn’t quite get it done for first-year head coach Jason Eck but the effort they put forth was certainly worthy of praise.
PULLMAN, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho looks to keep up with WSU

Every year that Jason Eck was an assistant football coach at Idaho, the Vandals played Washington State. WSU won each of the matchups 49-8, 38-26 and 56-10. But the Palouse schools, located just 9 miles apart, have met just three times since then. The fourth will be tonight at 6:30...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Idaho State Patrol reports results of DUI emphasis patrols in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Patrol (ISP) reported the results of its emphasis patrols that ran Aug. 25-28. ISP partnered with Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce Sheriff's Office. Throughout the emphasis, officers made arrests for the following charges:. Ten DUI's. Ten possession of drug paraphernalia. Nine possession...
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho cold case of missing woman

LEWISTON, Idaho — Suzanne Timms was heartbroken when she found out Oregon State Police discovered zero additional evidence from their excavation of a gravesite in mid-August, belonging to an unidentified woman found in 1978. Timms desperately needs more evidence to prove that this woman, known as the “Finley Creek Jane Doe,” is her mother – who went missing from Lewiston on Aug. 31, 1976.
LEWISTON, ID

