Walker, Licking Valley sophomores already becoming playmakers

HANOVER ― Kam Walker has two catches on the season for Licking Valley. Not surprisingly, both have been for touchdowns.

As the season moves along, it's becoming apparent that Walker and the Panthers' other sophomores are more than capable of making plays, and will be counted on heavily in 2022.

Walker bookended his night against Heath last Friday with key moments. In the first quarter, with the Bulldogs driving for the tying score, he recovered a fumble at the Valley 6. The Panthers then charged down the field to take a 14-0 lead.

"I was on a scrape, saw the ball come out, and knew I had to get it," said Walker, who plays outside linebacker. "I was going to throw my body in there, risk my body for the team."

Then, in the fourth quarter, Walker made a game-clinching 2-yard TD catch on 4th-and-goal from Hayden Rodgers, where he was able hold onto the ball and break the plane for the score with heavy contact, cementing the Panthers' 28-15 win.

"It was an extremely difficult catch. He has good size, hands and instincts," coach Randy Baughman said. "He's a freak for a sophomore," junior cornerback Logan Workman said. "He's put a lot of time in, in the weight room, and with a lot of work, he's only going to get better."

During the course of the game, Walker's classmates also stood out. Linebacker Trent Markus dropped stellar Heath running back Connor Corbett for a rare 2-yard loss. On a second-half goal line stand, free safety Alek Diller batted away a pass near the end. And linebacker Luke Conaway wrapped up the victory for Valley with a late sack.

"I remember Diller coming in as an eighth grader and Markus as a freshman," Walker said. "Once they came here, I thought we could be something special. If we keep putting in the hard work, I think we could go far, and we showed it tonight."

"Kam has been pretty impressive," senior linebacker Bryce Justice said. "He's a big asset for us, and he's come a long way, from his freshman to sophomore year. We pick each other up, especially the older guys with the sophomores."

The younger players are having to grow up fast on a youthful defense. At times, Valley had only one senior on the field against Heath.

"I think we have some really talented sophomore playmakers,, and they're working hard," Baughman said. "We've kind of had to force them into the limelight early on, but they've handled it well. They're only going to get better and better with experience."

Rodgers combined for 260 yards total offense (149 passing, 111 rushing) and four touchdowns against Heath. The Panthers again had a strong first-half offensively, but stalled again over the final two quarters before putting together a timely 15-play, 80-yard drive.

"We have to figure out how to get some offense, coming out of that locker room after halftime," Baughman said.

The Panthers will need plenty of offense Friday when they travel to West Holmes (2-0), a defending Division IV state semifinalist. Knights' junior running back Sam Williams-Dixon accounted for over 2,500 all-purpose yards last year, and has already received Division I offers from Penn State, Iowa State, Tennessee, Indiana, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. West Holmes has routed Triway 41-7 and Orrville 51-14.

"Over the years, we've certainly faced some great backs in our history," Baughman said. "It's kind of fun, to go out of the area and face someone who doesn't really know you."

