Jackery is a name that's hard to ignore if you are in the market for a portable power station. Back in May 2020, we reviewed the Jackery Explorer 1000 and found it packed more energy than you'll probably ever need. While the model supported solar charging, it was limited to 200W input and took eight hours for a full charge. It was not an ideal solution for someone looking to reduce their carbon footprint and wander into the wild for more than a few days. At IFA 2022, the company is announcing a greener version of its popular Explorer 1000 power station with super fast charging: the Solar Generator 1000 Pro.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO