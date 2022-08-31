ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autoblog

German autos association sees lower passenger car deliveries in U.S., Europe

BERLIN — German autos association VDA dampened its forecast for the passenger car market in the United States and Europe, citing inflation, interest rates and ongoing supply chain troubles. It adjusted its forecast for passenger car deliveries in the U.S. to predict a 7% drop this year, from a...
msn.com

These are the world's least populated countries

If you’re feeling jittery about re-entering the world of international travel it might be an idea to avoid the world’s most popular (and populous) destinations. Instead venture to countries with the smallest populations, where crowds are rarely a problem. Thankfully, many of these are also easy on the eye. From far-flung coral atolls and splendidly sleepy archipelagos to isolated mountainous republics, we have found some crowd-free countries that are perfect for a relaxing holiday. The figures are all taken from Worldometers and are correct at the time of writing.
Android Police

Jackery's new power station fully charges in just 1.8 hours using solar power

Jackery is a name that's hard to ignore if you are in the market for a portable power station. Back in May 2020, we reviewed the Jackery Explorer 1000 and found it packed more energy than you'll probably ever need. While the model supported solar charging, it was limited to 200W input and took eight hours for a full charge. It was not an ideal solution for someone looking to reduce their carbon footprint and wander into the wild for more than a few days. At IFA 2022, the company is announcing a greener version of its popular Explorer 1000 power station with super fast charging: the Solar Generator 1000 Pro.
boxrox.com

Proven Ways to Get a Six-Pack

For both men and women, a flat strong belly is synonymous with being fit and healthy. Check out these 3 proven ways to get a six-pack and begin your best healthy version of yourself. These proven ways to get a six-pack were first shared by Dr. Mike Diamonds. Dr. Mike...
Daily Mail

Apple 'secures satellite internet partner' to beam connections to users of its upcoming iPhone 14, meaning they'll be able to use phone in remote areas that didn't previously have any signal

Apple is said to have secured an internet satellite company to provide users of its upcoming iPhone 14 with connectivity no matter where they are in the world. If the claims are true, then iOS users can exchange calls and text messages in remote areas, which is similar to Elon Musk's and T-Mobiles announcement last week that is using SpaceX's Starlink internet.
