Whitefish, MT

montanaoutdoor.com

Comments sought on Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project

Kalispell, MT September 1, 2022 – Kurt Steele, Flathead National Forest Supervisor, invites the public to provide input on the proposed Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project. The project proposes to repair the existing historic old lodge, add new buildings enhance accommodations and upgrade the infrastructure within the existing 15-acre permit area.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

DEQ issues air quality alert due to wildfires

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued air alerts this weekend for Beaverhead, Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli and Sanders County counties. The cause of the air quality is from wildfires from California, Idaho, Oregon and Western Montana which will carry smoke to the area.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

7 new fires crop up after lightning storm

Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
SOMERS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fairfield Sun Times

Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire

WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
WHITEFISH, MT
Idaho State Journal

Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
MARTIN CITY, MT
NBCMontana

Shooting at Montana bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured, following a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City...
MARTIN CITY, MT
NBCMontana

Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
CLINTON, MT

