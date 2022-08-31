Magnolia Dermatology is now open near the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact News) Drs. Carla Gustovich and Rachel Quinby opened Magnolia Dermatology Aug. 15 at 13192 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 620, Frisco. The doctors have been in practice for more than 15 years. The office offers both medical services, such as treatment for psoriasis, rosacea and eczema, as well as cosmetic services, such as Botox, cosmetic fillers and cosmetic peels. Magnolia Dermatology is accepting new patients of all ages, and takes most commercial insurance plans, including Medicare. 972-668-3376. www.magnoliadermfrisco.com.

