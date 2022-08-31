Read full article on original website
Magnolia Dermatology now open in Frisco
Magnolia Dermatology is now open near the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact News) Drs. Carla Gustovich and Rachel Quinby opened Magnolia Dermatology Aug. 15 at 13192 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 620, Frisco. The doctors have been in practice for more than 15 years. The office offers both medical services, such as treatment for psoriasis, rosacea and eczema, as well as cosmetic services, such as Botox, cosmetic fillers and cosmetic peels. Magnolia Dermatology is accepting new patients of all ages, and takes most commercial insurance plans, including Medicare. 972-668-3376. www.magnoliadermfrisco.com.
Rebel Athletic to open in The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano
Rebel Athletic plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at The Shops at Willow Bend. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Rebel Athletic will open its new Plano location in the third quarter of 2022 at The Shops at Willow Bend. Founded in 2013 as a couture cheerleading uniform company, Rebel Athletic has expanded to include a school cheerleading apparel division, a retail division and a dance division with products such as shoes, bags, cosmetics, sports apparel, athletic wear and more. Rebel Athletic will be located at 6121 W. Park Blvd., across from H&M on the upper level near Macy’s. 855-732-3568. www.rebelathletic.com.
Bodybar Pilates opening soon on Preston Road in Frisco
Bodybar Pilates will open its first location in Frisco on Sept. 12. (Courtesy Bodybar Pilates) Bodybar Pilates is opening in Frisco on Sept. 12. The exercise studio, located at 7932 Preston Road, combines “the Pilates method and modern exercise training principles,” according to a news release. The facility offers low-impact workouts and holds foundational, specialty and advanced classes, according to its website. Bodybar Pilates offers memberships for unlimited or twice-weekly sessions. 469-200-5264. www.bodybarpilates.com/studios/frisco.
Brazilian jiujitsu, self-defense academy opens in east Frisco
Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu opened a new academy at 8981 Second St., Ste. 200, Frisco. (Courtesy Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu) Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu opened a new academy Aug. 24 at 8981 Second St., Ste. 200 in Frisco, Head Instructor Matt Jones said in an email. Diamondback offers jiujitsu classes for different age groups ranging from ages 5-13 and adults, according to its website. When kids reach 14 years old, they train with adults, Jones said. Jones has trained in jiujitsu since 2004 and has taught full time in Texas since 2015. 562-355-2324. www.diamondbackbjj.com.
Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business
Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
3 New Dallas Restaurants We're Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
Here's how it's going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
Dutch Bros Coffee opening second Grapevine location in 2023
Dutch Bros will be opening its second Grapevine location in 2023. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee is opening a location in early 2023 at 3115 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing. This will be the second Dutch Bros Grapevine location with another storefront opening at 801 E. Northwest Hwy. The Northwest Hwy. location was slated to open Aug. 26, but the opening date has been moved to Sept. 9, according to a company representative.
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
Amphitheater, other improvements coming to McKinney’s Adriatica Village
The amphitheater will have five rows facing the lake and stage. (Courtesy Adriatica Master Association) The Adriatica Master Association, the property owner’s association for Adriatica Village, plans to add an amphitheater and enhance other park facilities with help from a grant from the McKinney Community Development Corp. The amphitheater...
DFW to Gain Two More Dutch Bros Storefronts
From coffees and smoothies to flavorful teas and goodies, this coffee shop provides quick-service menu items to diners.
DART, DCTA partner on joint facility to assist with Silver Line rail project
The new joint facility will be an expansion of the DCTA A-train operations and maintenance facility. (Courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority ) Dallas Area Rapid Transit announced an interlocal agreement with Denton County Transportation Authority on Aug. 31 for a joint rail operations facility to be used for testing, operations and maintenance of commuter rail vehicles for the Silver Line project.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
You Can Own One of The Most Important Hutsell Homes in Lakewood
One of Lakewood’s most historic and architecturally significant homes is for sale. Legendary architect Clifford D. Hutsell built this Spanish Eclectic house in 1936 and only about 50 others in Lakewood from 1926 to 1941. This Spanish Eclectic at 6969 Lakewood Boulevard features the coveted extraordinary details that define...
Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen now open in Plano
The family-owned business Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened in Plano in June. (Courtesy Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen) Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened June 18 at 4621 W. Park Blvd., Plano. The business serves seafood dishes, such as calamari, Alaskan snow crab, fish and chips, gulf oysters and cedar plank salmon as well as chicken entrees, tacos and burgers. The family-owned business also has locations in Richardson and Addison. 469-304-0576. www.anayaseafood.com.
Sfereco sets opening date for new Plano location
Sfereco is an Italian-American restaurant chain known for its meatballs. (Courtesy Sfereco) Sfereco will be opening its newest location in Plano on Sept. 15. This will be its fourth location. The others are located in Dallas, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Sfereco is an Italian-American restaurant chain known for its specialty pizza, pasta, meatballs and more.
Texas Original opens medical cannabis dispensary in Frisco
The Frisco location offers pickup for medical cannabis prescriptions from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness, located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Ste. 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Original opened Frisco’s first medical cannabis pickup location in collaboration with OmniLife Wellness on Aug. 25, according to a news...
For an Old-School Backyard Burger, Go to Heim (and Resist the Barbecue)
Within our weekly Lunch Box column, we’ve explored the idea of getting creative with how you use restaurants, repurposing them in imaginative ways. First, I wrote about the pleasures of getting a weekday lunch in Deep Ellum. More recently there was a suggestion to go to sports bars for food specials when they’re not showing sports.
Dallas North Tollway widening will add 4th lane with 3 years of construction in Frisco
The fourth lane will be expanded into the current medians. (Courtesy North Texas Tollway Authority) A three-year project to widen the Dallas North Tollway through Frisco started in August. The project will add a fourth lane to both northbound and southbound traffic, beginning at US 380 and ending at the...
