Movies

Face-palming film fans name the worst casting decisions ever made

Every job comes with its own specializations, and every employee comes with their strengths and weaknesses; a lawyer may be better equipped for certain areas of the law than others, a line cook may be more proficient with certain recipes and less proficient with others, and some actors, the shiny life-blood of the film industry that they are, are sometimes better off sticking with the genres that they’re strongest in.
An atrocious horror remake that fans hate more than ‘The Mummy’ claws its way to streaming success

Before the masterclass in how not to launch your own shared universe that was 2017’s The Mummy, before even the anemic Dracula Untold (2014), Universal attempted to reheat another of their classic horror properties with 2010’s The Wolfman. And, yes, naturally it was a total stinker. That said, the little-remembered reboot is killing it on streaming right now, having hiked 21 places up the global Netflix charts today, according to Flix Patrol.
‘Aliens’ producer confirms Disney shot down Ellen Ripley’s return in ‘Aliens 5’

Veteran director Walter Hill has had a long and successful career in Hollywood. He’s written and directed classics like The Driver, The Warriors, 48 Hours, Red Heat, and Last Man Standing. Beyond that, he’s notable for producing the Alien franchise, beginning with Ridley Scott’s unforgettable 1979 Alien and ending with 2017’s disappointing Alien: Covenant.
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’

It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse

The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes

Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts

A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie

James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
‘The Rings of Power’: Are Harfoots and Hobbits the same thing?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the cinematic explorations of J.R.R. Tolkein’s Middle-earth. Oozing with detail and lore, the Amazon Prime Video features several new creatures and races and among those are the Harfoots. The new series prominently stars a village...
Ezra Miller director says they need ‘a serious intervention’ but won’t cut them from her movie

The wild world of Ezra Miller has made headlines for all the wrong reasons for the best part of the last year. These have ranged from assaulting a fan in a bar in Iceland, terrorizing the residents of Hawaii, being accused of grooming and kidnapping a child, being charged with felony burglary, or just hiding out on a ranch surrounded by an ominous arsenal of guns.
Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
Marvel fans ridicule the plunge in visual effects during recent ‘She-Hulk’ episode

Sharp-eyed Marvel fans are calling out the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode for presenting some of the worst visual effects in Marvel history. While no one can reasonably suggest the visual effects in the show are great, the first two episodes in the Disney Plus series were passable, to say the least. Great care was obviously given to counteract the backlog of criticism the show received leading up to its premiere. Apparently, that all went out the window in episode three.
John Williams reveals first theme from his ‘Indiana Jones 5’ score

At this point, Indiana Jones 5 seems as mythical as the Ark of the Covenant or the Holy Grail, since Disney’s long-awaited next installment in the archaeological action/adventure franchise has been reshuffled around the schedules so many times that it feels like it’s never actually going to get here. But, if all goes well, Harrison Ford should be cracking that whip on the big screen again next summer.
Cult-classic ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ finally getting theatrical release

For all those who have been waiting 15 years to see Trick ‘r Treat on the big screen, your time is coming. Trick ‘r Treat introduced the world to the creepiest kid this side of Chucky: Sam. Wearing a burlap sack and an orange onesie, Sam appears whenever someone breaks a Halloween tradition. He has since become a modern horror icon, and there’s sure to be plenty of burlap sacks and orange pajamas this Halloween.
MOVIES

