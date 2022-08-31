Read full article on original website
Childish Looks To Take You Out of This World With Its Spooky Hoodie Release
Birmingham is quickly becoming a city full of fresh ideas and creative individualism. Recently, the midlands were blessed with an impressive collection from rising brand Bene Culture, and now fellow Brummy label Childish is presenting its latest hoodie. Launched by friends Jay Swingler and Romell Henry – after gaining strong popularity on YouTube — the pair have quickly broken out of the mold of “YouTuber merch,” by curating intricately-designed pieces that combine top-quality brushback jersey and bright graphics that hold individualized narratives.
032c's FW22 "GUILTY" Collection Is Fascinated With Sleaze
There’s an industrial current that trickles throughout 032c‘s identity, an understanding that its clothes — seemingly from just another avant-garde label — are in fact littered with references to the gritty side of Berlin’s rave scene, expressed by the community’s ability to take workwear and garments from other industries and make them fit for partying. It’s something that has infiltrated 032c’s collections since the beginning, and this remains the focal point of Fall/Winter 2022‘s “GUILTY” drop.
Oliver Sim Taps BEAMS for 'Hideous Bastard' Merch Collection
Oliver Sim, the lead vocalist and bassist of The XX, has been teasing his debut album, Hideous Bastard, since March this year. From that, we’ve heard four songs — “Hideous,” “Romance With a Memory,” “GMT” and “Fruit” — and ahead of the much-anticipated drop on September 9, Sim has unveiled his merch collection that’s made in collaboration with the Japanese purveyors of fine-quality, relaxed staples: BEAMS.
TheOpen Product Delivers Inaugural FW22 Men's Collection
Already well established with its womenswear offerings, South Korean label TheOpen Product has now set its sights on men’s with an inaugural collection. Titled “Switching stance like a boy,” the Fall/Winter 2022 range serves as the start of TheOpen Product’s foray into menswear. The collection now...
WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto Serves Up a Minimalist Chino Series
After arriving on the scene with a collaboration-heavy debut collection involving the likes of NEEDLES, NOMA t.d., HYSTERIC GLAMOUR, AMBUSH , and MINEDENIM, WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto returns back to basics with a monochrome Chino series. Existing as an original brand that reconstructs elements extracted from the essence of Yohji Yamamoto, WILDSIDE introduces unisex and modern styles with an emphasis on functionality.
Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic
Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
Halle Bailey is all that and then some!
Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’
Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Megan Thee Stallion dresses to impress in a figure-hugging blue and neon jumpsuit
Megan Thee Stallion posed up a storm ahead of performing in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday. Taking to Instagram the rapper, 27, looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging blue and green paneled jumpsuit. The star shared the gallery of snaps to her...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Sees Red in Asymmetric Gown at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ London Premiere
Lauren Sanchez made a vibrant statement at the world premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” in London. The adaptational series, based on the “Lord of the Rings” franchise by J.R.R. Tolkien, will release on Prime Video on Friday. The Emmy-winning journalist...
Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
Night Dances review – ecstasy on the dancefloor
Sweat pools, hands rise in the air, buttocks twerk like there’s no tomorrow. It’s late at night and people are dancing, each lost in a world of their own. Emma Martin’s Night Dances, first seen in Dublin in 2021, is about the ecstasy of moving on a dancefloor that time forgot.
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
Naomi Campbell Straps Into Sleek Slingbacks, Mary Jane Heels and More for Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 Campaign
Naomi Campbell is stepping into the fall season in style, thanks to Sam Edelman. The legendary supermodel is the brand’s newest campaign star for its glamorous Fall 2022 collection. The campaign, as shared on the brand’s Instagram page, finds Campbell in her signature dramatic style, posing in outfits including a black blazer minidress and a frothy feathered coat. Shot entirely in black and white by Steven Klein, the imagery is a callback to the classic editorials and advertisements of the ’90s, in true supermodel fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Edelman (@sam_edelman) Of course, throughout, Campbell also...
Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival
The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Jodie Turner-Smith Turned Heads In An Icy Blue Balmain Gown
Jodie Turner-Smith was a sight to see in this icy blue Balmain gown.
