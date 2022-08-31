Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Latest 'God of War: Ragnarok' Trailer Showcases Game's New Combat Features
With just two months to go until the highly-anticipated release of God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio has now offered fans of the franchise a closer look at how its combat system has evolved for the latest installment. Speaking to Game Informer, lead combat designers Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh explained that a key part of developing the new title involved looking back at how Kratos fought in its predecessor and figuring out ways to improve his combat style in order to make it more engaging for players.
Konami Packs 13 Retro 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Games Into 'The Cowabunga Collection'
Retro gaming fans will be delighted to learn that Konami is now releasing a pack of 13 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games from the ’80s and ’90s, all ported for modern platforms. Dubbed The Cowabunga Collection, the game pack includes titles spanning traditional arcade machines, the NES, the...
New 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Trailer Introduces Toxic Monkey Grafaiai
In anticipation of its November release, Nintendo and Game Freak have now released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Introducing “Grafaiai,” a new Toxic Monkey Pokémon originating from the region of Paldea. Unlike previous installments, Scarlet and Violet will feature three main stories, and...
Ubisoft Announces 'Assassin's Creed Mirage' Following Leaked Images
Ubisoft has finally announced its next Assassin’s Creed installment Assassin’s Creed Mirage following earlier leaked images and details from industry insiders. Earlier today, the video game developer took to Twitter to announce the next chapter in the longstanding action RPG franchise along with a first teaser image of how it’ll look, and while it hasn’t divulged any other details, for the time being, the post seemingly confirms previous rumors leaked by YouTuber j0nathan.
Razer Updates the Kishi V2 Mobile Controller With iPhone Support
After dropping the V2 generation of Kishi mobile gaming controllers for Android systems earlier this summer, Razer has now followed up with its iPhone variant for those on Apple iOS platforms. Just like its Android counterpart, the updated version of the Kishi controller can slide together in a compact form factor when not being used and expands outwards to open up a cavity for your iPhone when engaged.
