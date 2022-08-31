With just two months to go until the highly-anticipated release of God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio has now offered fans of the franchise a closer look at how its combat system has evolved for the latest installment. Speaking to Game Informer, lead combat designers Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh explained that a key part of developing the new title involved looking back at how Kratos fought in its predecessor and figuring out ways to improve his combat style in order to make it more engaging for players.

