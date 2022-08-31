ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fabian Ruiz joins PSG on 5-year deal from Napoli

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal from Napoli.

PSG did not reveal the financial terms of the deal, which was announced late Tuesday.

Ruiz scored 22 goals and had 15 assists in 166 games over four seasons with the Serie A club, winning the Italian Cup in 2020.

The 26-year-old Ruiz, who has made 15 appearances with Spain, is PSG's fifth summer signing after midfielders Vitinha and Renato Sanches, striker Hugo Ekitike and defender Nordi Mukiele.

Another Spain midfielder, Carlos Soler, is expected to join the 10-time French champions before the transfer window for the major European leagues closes on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renato Sanches
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Napoli#Paris Saint Germain#Serie#French#European
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
49K+
Followers
86K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy