LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Lake Charles native Chesney Claire is making her mark in Las Vegas. Claire’s inspiration and motivation is her family. “My very first time performing anywhere, it was at my grandfather Jerald Helms’ funeral,” she said. “After singing my grandparent’s wedding song at his funeral, my family approached me and said, ‘You need to continue doing music, that’s where you shine.’”

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO