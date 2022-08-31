ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Titusville Herald

Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
CHICO, CA
Titusville Herald

State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon

IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
OREGON STATE
Titusville Herald

Lake Charles native Chesney Claire making mark in Vegas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Lake Charles native Chesney Claire is making her mark in Las Vegas. Claire’s inspiration and motivation is her family. “My very first time performing anywhere, it was at my grandfather Jerald Helms’ funeral,” she said. “After singing my grandparent’s wedding song at his funeral, my family approached me and said, ‘You need to continue doing music, that’s where you shine.’”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Titusville Herald

Woman suffers apparent shark bite on Maui's north shore

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui’s north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to...
HAWAII STATE
Titusville Herald

Ruth Anna Henton, 72

Ruth Anna Henton, 72, of Fink Road, Centerville passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Ruth was born on Oct. 9, 1949, in Corry to the late Thomas and Doris (Crane) Lore. She married Donald “Buddy” Henton on May 8, 1983. Mr. Henton preceded her in death on May 17, 2014.
CORRY, PA
Titusville Herald

Texas Team Stax

Team Totals.244.307449659610981821716256738611521042983. Team Totals58744.17132132301172.110886045431354771087.
TEXAS STATE
Titusville Herald

Saturday's Scores

East St. Louis, Ill. 64, Christian Brothers College 19. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

