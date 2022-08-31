Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sanjuanjournal.com
PADs wags a thousand thanks | Letter
Wurroofff. Jaden here with a thousand wags of thanks to the San Juan Island Community Foundation team and contributors for the matching grant fund-raiser during the San Juan County Fair. You really put on the dog. And another thousand wags of thanks to the many kind and caring humans who stepped in to help 30 Island nonprofit organizations to keep the ball rolling. For my part, I had a ball helping out with the match fund, and you deserve a big bark-out for helping us to raise over $11,000 for the PADs Program. That’s a lot of turkey. And now I’m dog-tired and have to rest up for the very important Parkinson’s detection sniffing work ahead of me tomorrow, and for many days to come. Thank you, humans. The 18 super-sniffing dogs of PADs all wag for you.
sanjuanjournal.com
Four local writers join for belated book launches
Editors note: Editor Heather Spaulding is the daughter of Nancy McDonnell Spaulding, one of the authors in this article. Local authors Tara Mesalik MacMahon, Boyd Pratt, Nancy McDonnell Spaulding and Gary Thompson will be reading from their recent books Sept. 8 at the San Juan Grange Sept. 8 at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The event, “Four Island Writers for a much-belated Book-Book-Book-Book Launch,” is co-sponsored by the San Juan Island Library and Griffin Bay Bookstore.
sanjuanjournal.com
Clancy joins the Family Resource Center
Submitted by the Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center. Colleen Clancy is the new coordinator of the Island Neighbors program for the Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center here on San Juan Island. Island Neighbors matches aging or disabled islanders who want to continue living at home with volunteers who help with needs like transportation, grocery shopping, getting out for social events and companionship.
sanjuanjournal.com
You’re invited – San Juan Islands Conservation District celebrates 75 years
Submitted by The San Juan Islands Conservation District. The San Juan Islands Conservation District is celebrating its 75th birthday on Sept. 9 – and you’re invited! The District will host an open house from 4-7 p.m. at the San Juan Historical Museum, 405 Price Street, Friday Harbor. This event is open to the public, whether you’re a San Juan County resident, business, non-profit partner or visitor, you are encouraged to attend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanjuanjournal.com
Town Lodging Tax grant application deadline approaching
Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor. The Town of Friday Harbor’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is accepting applications up until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, for grants to fund tourism promotion of events and activities taking place within the town in 2023. Preference will be given to those operations and activities that encourage tourists to visit during the shoulder and winter seasons. Summer activities are acceptable but should be scheduled to avoid what are recognized as high-traffic weekends.
Comments / 0