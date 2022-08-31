Read full article on original website
Clancy joins the Family Resource Center
Submitted by the Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center. Colleen Clancy is the new coordinator of the Island Neighbors program for the Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center here on San Juan Island. Island Neighbors matches aging or disabled islanders who want to continue living at home with volunteers who help with needs like transportation, grocery shopping, getting out for social events and companionship.
PADs wags a thousand thanks | Letter
Wurroofff. Jaden here with a thousand wags of thanks to the San Juan Island Community Foundation team and contributors for the matching grant fund-raiser during the San Juan County Fair. You really put on the dog. And another thousand wags of thanks to the many kind and caring humans who stepped in to help 30 Island nonprofit organizations to keep the ball rolling. For my part, I had a ball helping out with the match fund, and you deserve a big bark-out for helping us to raise over $11,000 for the PADs Program. That’s a lot of turkey. And now I’m dog-tired and have to rest up for the very important Parkinson’s detection sniffing work ahead of me tomorrow, and for many days to come. Thank you, humans. The 18 super-sniffing dogs of PADs all wag for you.
Senior Council Districts: transition update
Submitted by Senior Services Council of San Juan County. Earlier this spring, the Board of Directors of the Senior Services Council of San Juan County (SSCSJC) voted to transfer the operational functions of its three District Committees to three stand-alone nonprofit organizations. The Orcas, Lopez, and San Juan District Committees have been working toward a seamless transition since April. At its meeting August 18, the Board amended its bylaws to move District elections from October to January to help the SSCSJC remain consistent as it transitions.
Four local writers join for belated book launches
Editors note: Editor Heather Spaulding is the daughter of Nancy McDonnell Spaulding, one of the authors in this article. Local authors Tara Mesalik MacMahon, Boyd Pratt, Nancy McDonnell Spaulding and Gary Thompson will be reading from their recent books Sept. 8 at the San Juan Grange Sept. 8 at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The event, “Four Island Writers for a much-belated Book-Book-Book-Book Launch,” is co-sponsored by the San Juan Island Library and Griffin Bay Bookstore.
Town Lodging Tax grant application deadline approaching
Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor. The Town of Friday Harbor’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is accepting applications up until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, for grants to fund tourism promotion of events and activities taking place within the town in 2023. Preference will be given to those operations and activities that encourage tourists to visit during the shoulder and winter seasons. Summer activities are acceptable but should be scheduled to avoid what are recognized as high-traffic weekends.
My Clallam County
Free concert set for Sequim Monday
SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
Another boat sinks in Bellingham waters
This one comes after a 36-foot sailboat sank in the Whatcom Creek Waterway last month.
Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens
Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Specialized medical practice to open in Bellingham
The Diabetes, Osteoporosis and Weight Loss Center is set to open in Bellingham on September 20 to help residents have more access to specialized medicine. Sandhya Gelou, MD and Alexander Gelou, MD, are opening the practice, at 2101 Cornwall Avenue, that will specialize in prediabetes, diabetes, weight management, osteoporosis, osteopenia and bone health. The center will help patients of all ages with abnormal bone density, high blood sugar or who need help managing weight, according to a press release on the practice’s opening.
Hurricane Ridge Road set to close for safety repairs
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Hurricane Ridge Road in Olympic National Park is going to be closed to the public for 5 weeks starting this month while a road crew makes some safety improvements. Work will begin next Tuesday, September 6, and they’ll wrap it up on October 27. But...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Burlington (Burlington, WA)
The Washington State Department reported that 2 vehicles were involved in the wreck. Due to this, all lanes on eastbound state Route 20 had been blocked. At around 10:30 a.m, the lanes were once again reopened. No information about the identity of the victim is available at present. Further investigation...
Farmworkers Call For Climate Emergency Declaration in Washington
Farmworkers and environmental justice advocates want Washington Governor Jay Inslee to declare a climate emergency in the state. Alfredo Cortes is a farmworker in Skagit County. Cortes was one of the demonstrators who gathered in Olympia on Friday to call for better regulations to protect farmworkers from heat and wildfire smoke.
Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers
(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
Burlington officer attacked at hospital by suspect in earlier standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Burlington police officer was attacked at a hospital by a suspect who was arrested in an earlier standoff. Early Wednesday morning, Skagit County deputies and officers from Burlington and Mount Vernon tried to serve a warrant in the 1000 block of East Hazel Avenue in Burlington.
Here’s how I-5 crash that injured two and stopped traffic south of Bellingham occurred
Multiple cars, including a motorcycle, are reported to have been involved in the crash.
