Omaha Police Department releases body cam photos in officer-involved shooting
On Wednesday afternoon, an Omaha man was shot and killed in an officer-involved incident at his residence.
Two women arrested in separate NSP pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two people are in custody after separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred in northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a pursuit in Cedar County. According to a release issued by the NSP, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office began pursuing a Sioux City woman at approximately 6:45 a.m.
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
Millard South responds after school placed on ‘brief hold’ Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South High School responds to an incident Thursday afternoon. The school confirmed in a message to parents the school was placed on what it calls “a brief old,” which is where students and staff are asked to stay in classrooms. What triggered it...
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
Chief: Officer followed 'department's policy' when firing fatal shot
An Omaha police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this week did it by the book, according to Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, as the department releases five still images (view all five above in chronological order) from the officer’s body-worn-camera. Police also tell us the body-worn-camera video...
Search underway for missing Lincoln inmate
A search is underway for Kelcey Schrage who escaped from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
Omaha man suspected of both Frontier Justice burglaries arrested this week
18-year-old Terry Barfield was arrested earlier in August after police say they found a firearm stolen from Frontier Justice on him.
Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
One injured in Omaha shooting late Thursday night
Omaha Police say a shooting sent one man to the hospital just before midnight Friday. It happened near 31st and Arcadia Avenue.
19-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro are looking for a suspect after a shooting seriously injured a 19-year-old woman. Omaha Police are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. Officers initially responded to 5319 N. 30th Street and then were directed to 3740 Hartman Avenue. Upon...
Omaha area family still looking for answers four years after Carrie Brown’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A metro area man is still searching for answers surrounding the death of his sister. Carrie Brown was found shot to death in her southwest Omaha home four years ago. Prosecutors were never able to determine who was responsible for her death. Carrie’s brother wants this...
Apartments struck by gunfire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two apartments were damaged from reported gunshots on Tuesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. around 10:30 p.m. after a report of gunshots. Police said they found multiple 9mm casings in or near the intersection...
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
Police: Man who confronted Omaha police with gun shot dead
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who was being served with a removal and protection order was fatally shot by an officer when he confronted police at his door with a shotgun, police said.
Omaha Police identify officers at fatal shooting during process server escort
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Thursday released the names of the officers involved in a shooting at a southwest Omaha apartment that left a man dead. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a unit at Fairway Apartments, located just off R Street and 101st Plaza, when the situation became deadly.
Lincoln man reportedly assaulted and robbed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported robbery after a man was assaulted. LPD said police were sent to the 1000 block of N 44th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a robbery. Officers said they talked to the 21-year-old victim who...
