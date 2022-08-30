ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Two women arrested in separate NSP pursuits Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two people are in custody after separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred in northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a pursuit in Cedar County. According to a release issued by the NSP, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office began pursuing a Sioux City woman at approximately 6:45 a.m.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Chief: Officer followed 'department's policy' when firing fatal shot

An Omaha police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this week did it by the book, according to Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, as the department releases five still images (view all five above in chronological order) from the officer’s body-worn-camera. Police also tell us the body-worn-camera video...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools

OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro are looking for a suspect after a shooting seriously injured a 19-year-old woman. Omaha Police are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. Officers initially responded to 5319 N. 30th Street and then were directed to 3740 Hartman Avenue. Upon...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Apartments struck by gunfire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two apartments were damaged from reported gunshots on Tuesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. around 10:30 p.m. after a report of gunshots. Police said they found multiple 9mm casings in or near the intersection...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify officers at fatal shooting during process server escort

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Thursday released the names of the officers involved in a shooting at a southwest Omaha apartment that left a man dead. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a unit at Fairway Apartments, located just off R Street and 101st Plaza, when the situation became deadly.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man reportedly assaulted and robbed

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported robbery after a man was assaulted. LPD said police were sent to the 1000 block of N 44th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a robbery. Officers said they talked to the 21-year-old victim who...
LINCOLN, NE

