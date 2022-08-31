Florida man faces theft charges in Jackson Co

A man accused of stealing a trailer and damaging another trailer is behind bars.

The Jefferson Police Department has charged Corry Davis, 28, of Florida with felony theft by taking, three counts of criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Officers said Monday night around 10 p.m., they responded to a call of a suspicious person who might be stealing at a business that was closed.

According to the release, the first officer who arrived at the scene discovered that a trailer was stolen from the business.

Another officer responding to the same call saw a trailer hooked up to the back of a truck that was pulled over.

The officers learned that Davis had stolen the trailer from the business.

Authorities said Davis also had several burglary-type tools in his possession. He also damaged another trailer at the same company.

Davis remains behind bars at the Jackson County Jail.

