ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, GA

Florida man faces theft charges in Jackson Co

By WSB TV
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzhzE_0hcALQuV00

A man accused of stealing a trailer and damaging another trailer is behind bars.

The Jefferson Police Department has charged Corry Davis, 28, of Florida with felony theft by taking, three counts of criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Officers said Monday night around 10 p.m., they responded to a call of a suspicious person who might be stealing at a business that was closed.

According to the release, the first officer who arrived at the scene discovered that a trailer was stolen from the business.

Another officer responding to the same call saw a trailer hooked up to the back of a truck that was pulled over.

The officers learned that Davis had stolen the trailer from the business.

Authorities said Davis also had several burglary-type tools in his possession. He also damaged another trailer at the same company.

Davis remains behind bars at the Jackson County Jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com

Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Officials: Florida man arrested after 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Thursday morning, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Thursday just after 8 a.m. that a 5-year-old accidentally shot himself and learned that Aston Simmons, 28, drove the child to a hospital.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
nowhabersham.com

Suspect shot during officer involved shooting

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the south end of Hall County on McEver Road. The shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. “The incident occurred as a deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a speeding violation. The driver...
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, GA
Jackson County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Jefferson, GA
Jefferson, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
valdostatoday.com

Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case

MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
MONROE, GA
WGAU

Gainesville coach arrested on child molestation charges

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says 26 year-old Cameron Millholland faces child molestation charges: Millholland is a former golf coach at Gainesville High School. Police have arrested a former high school teacher accused of child molestation. The Gainesville City School District received a complaint on Aug. 18 against Cameron...
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Crime#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
nowhabersham.com

Arrest made in connection to death at M Star Motel

Two weeks after finding Katelyn Baker’s lifeless body in a guest room at the M Star Motel, Cleveland police have made an arrest. Officers took 36-year-old Olaffia Hester of Gillsville into custody on Wednesday and charged him with felony murder. According to the regional drug task force, Baker, 23, died from an overdose of drugs, possibly opioids. Trent Hillsman of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office says Hester supplied the drugs that killed her.
CLEVELAND, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Stolen gun found buried in yard and more

A drunk man was barred from St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 29 for being disruptive in the waiting room, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Police made contact with the man as he was leaving the hospital in a parking lot along Alps Road. The man was visibly drunk and had an open bottle of beer on the stair next to him, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Statues stolen from cemetery in Gainesville

Investigators are narrowing in on a thief they say has been stealing bronze animal statues from a cemetery. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect walking off with a couple of statues, but may have stolen many more to cash in for scrap. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with the owners of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stonecrest man, 19, charged with murder in gun sale gone wrong

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old is in custody, charged in connection to the death of another person in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Aug. 30 arrested Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest. Stalling is accused of shooting Tyler Swain at a Place Fontaine residence, causing his death.
LITHONIA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 16-year-old arrested in double homicide in Snellville area of Gwinnett County

(Gwinnett County, GA, (Sept. 2, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department announced the arrest of LeQuan Dempsey, 16, of Avondale Estates, in connection with a double murder that took place in July of this year. Dempsey has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Editor’s Note) Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
86K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy