Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Birth announcements

CAYTON — A daughter, Harper Lee Cayton, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, was born Aug. 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Amanda Cayton (Jones) and Kevin Cayton of Fairmont. Maternal grandparents are Glyn and Wanda Jones of Farmington. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Barbara Cayton of Burnsville. Great-grandparent is Charles Ray Carson of Burnsville.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Turnovers sink Alderson Broaddus in season opener

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Alderson Broaddus Battlers were undone by seven turnovers in their season opener, falling to the Mercyhurst Lakers, 45-28. It was a problem from the start: The Battlers’ first drive of the season ended with a fumble, then Mercyhurst capitalized on a second chance late in the quarter when an offsides penalty wiped away a missed field goal.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Morgantown bar detail returns after West Virginia University students do

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department’s bar detail has returned. “Bar detail was a detail that existed for the purpose of augmenting sort of afternoon shift and midnight shift for the unique situation that is downtown [Morgantown], late at night,” Chief Eric Powell told Morgantown City Council at its most recent meeting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
WVNews

89th Hurst-Windon Reunion held Aug. 21

The 89th Hurst-Windon Reunion was held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Clarksburg Veterans Park. Family members came from Ohio and Georgia to join family members in West Virginia for a day of fellowship.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Inflatable fun

JACKSONS MILL, W.Va. (WV News) — Visitors from near and far flocked to Lewis County this wee…
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Margaret Ann Tenney

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann Tenney, age 77, a resident of Philippi, passed away…
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Brawl Notebook: Not all bad returns for WVU

Winning the game, of course, is the ultimate goal, and on that front West Virginia didn't have a successful trip to Pittsburgh for its 2022 football opener, as it fell 38-31 to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. A number of reasons for that outcome have been hashed and parsed, but there were also some good parts and phases of play that the Mountaineers can build upon as it turns its attention to Kansas and Saturday's home opener.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Benefit concert organized to help fellow Appalachians

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — When West Virginia experienced catastrophic flooding in 2016, Kentuckians were some of the first to help; now some mountaineers are returning the favor. Rob Lackey, a local folk musician and dulcimer player, recently organized a benefit concert to raise money to help those whose lives...
FAIRMONT, WV
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Beatrice Kelly

TERRA ALTA — Beatrice Faye Kelly, 91, of Terra Alta, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 2, with family at her side. The daughter of the late Andrew Howard and Lillian Bucklew Lipscomb, she was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Preston County.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Lady Bugs CEOS holds August meeting

The Lady Bugs Community Education Outreach Service club, a member of the Harrison County CEOS, met at Vincent Memorial UM Church on Aug. 17. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Dale S. Wade to Gabriele Maria Smith, parcel in Union District, $45,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

