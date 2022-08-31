Winning the game, of course, is the ultimate goal, and on that front West Virginia didn't have a successful trip to Pittsburgh for its 2022 football opener, as it fell 38-31 to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. A number of reasons for that outcome have been hashed and parsed, but there were also some good parts and phases of play that the Mountaineers can build upon as it turns its attention to Kansas and Saturday's home opener.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO