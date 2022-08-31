Read full article on original website
Traditional sights and sounds of football season returning to Morgantown, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — College football will return to Morgantown next weekend, bringing with it all of its rich traditions. Many Mountaineer fans start game day with tailgating. Depending on game time, that could be as early as 7 a.m. or before.
Birth announcements
CAYTON — A daughter, Harper Lee Cayton, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, was born Aug. 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Amanda Cayton (Jones) and Kevin Cayton of Fairmont. Maternal grandparents are Glyn and Wanda Jones of Farmington. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Barbara Cayton of Burnsville. Great-grandparent is Charles Ray Carson of Burnsville.
Turnovers sink Alderson Broaddus in season opener
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Alderson Broaddus Battlers were undone by seven turnovers in their season opener, falling to the Mercyhurst Lakers, 45-28. It was a problem from the start: The Battlers’ first drive of the season ended with a fumble, then Mercyhurst capitalized on a second chance late in the quarter when an offsides penalty wiped away a missed field goal.
Morgantown bar detail returns after West Virginia University students do
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department’s bar detail has returned. “Bar detail was a detail that existed for the purpose of augmenting sort of afternoon shift and midnight shift for the unique situation that is downtown [Morgantown], late at night,” Chief Eric Powell told Morgantown City Council at its most recent meeting.
89th Hurst-Windon Reunion held Aug. 21
The 89th Hurst-Windon Reunion was held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Clarksburg Veterans Park. Family members came from Ohio and Georgia to join family members in West Virginia for a day of fellowship.
Inflatable fun
JACKSONS MILL, W.Va. (WV News) — Visitors from near and far flocked to Lewis County this wee…
Margaret Ann Tenney
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann Tenney, age 77, a resident of Philippi, passed away…
Brawl Notebook: Not all bad returns for WVU
Winning the game, of course, is the ultimate goal, and on that front West Virginia didn't have a successful trip to Pittsburgh for its 2022 football opener, as it fell 38-31 to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. A number of reasons for that outcome have been hashed and parsed, but there were also some good parts and phases of play that the Mountaineers can build upon as it turns its attention to Kansas and Saturday's home opener.
Labor Day weekend offers family fun in Lewis County (West Virginia)
JACKSONS MILL, W.Va. (WV News) — Visitors from near and far flocked to Lewis County this weekend for a pair of events — the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Festival. Visitors, craft and food vendors and musicians filled the WVU...
Thrasher Engineering continues growth, buys Dunn Engineers from Charleston, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Thrasher Group has recently acquired Charleston-based engineering firm Dunn Engineers, which will add about 20 new staff members to Thrasher Engineering’s existing team. “The acquisition of Dunn is something that I am really excited about,” said Woody Thrasher, president and founder of...
Benefit concert organized to help fellow Appalachians
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — When West Virginia experienced catastrophic flooding in 2016, Kentuckians were some of the first to help; now some mountaineers are returning the favor. Rob Lackey, a local folk musician and dulcimer player, recently organized a benefit concert to raise money to help those whose lives...
A look into your past can be found at Hackers Creek Descendants in Lewis County, West Virginia
HORNER, W.Va. (WV News) — Though Hacker’s Creek Pioneer Descendants has an eye on the past, the organization is moving into the future, with an updated website and research tools to assist with genealogical searches that concentrate on the Central West Virginia region. Located in Horner in Lewis...
Beatrice Kelly
TERRA ALTA — Beatrice Faye Kelly, 91, of Terra Alta, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 2, with family at her side. The daughter of the late Andrew Howard and Lillian Bucklew Lipscomb, she was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Preston County.
Lady Bugs CEOS holds August meeting
The Lady Bugs Community Education Outreach Service club, a member of the Harrison County CEOS, met at Vincent Memorial UM Church on Aug. 17. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels Pitt Postgame 92/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels was pleased with the way his teammaes fought against Pitt. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Dale S. Wade to Gabriele Maria Smith, parcel in Union District, $45,000.
