ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 25

Carol Ruby
4d ago

So Trump had those Classified Documents all lined up to expose them to Trumps friends such as Putin ,China,And all those whom want to destroy American Democracy ?

Reply(5)
17
Danny boom botz
4d ago

He was looking for more info to trade to the Russians. Don’t think for a minute that Trump has given up on his golf resorts in Russia.

Reply
7
V n J Crumpacker
4d ago

in 2019 trump and kushner tried to get the atomic energy commission to share nuclear technology with Saudi Arabia. they declined, so his next step was to copy or outright take the documents. hence the espionage act allegations. there is a reason kushner got 2billion from the Saudis a month after leaving the white house. it's not hard to figure out why this is such a big deal. Trump is a traitor and money is his end game. he knew what those papers were worth.

Reply
3
Related
TheDailyBeast

Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?

The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'

Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The Department Of Justice#Hcs#Imagery Intelligence#Npr#The Justice Department
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy