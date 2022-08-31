So Trump had those Classified Documents all lined up to expose them to Trumps friends such as Putin ,China,And all those whom want to destroy American Democracy ?
He was looking for more info to trade to the Russians. Don’t think for a minute that Trump has given up on his golf resorts in Russia.
in 2019 trump and kushner tried to get the atomic energy commission to share nuclear technology with Saudi Arabia. they declined, so his next step was to copy or outright take the documents. hence the espionage act allegations. there is a reason kushner got 2billion from the Saudis a month after leaving the white house. it's not hard to figure out why this is such a big deal. Trump is a traitor and money is his end game. he knew what those papers were worth.
Comments / 25