Elkton, MD

Elkton resident named Sailor of the Quarter by United States Navy

By By Matt Hubbard
 4 days ago

ELKTON — From growing up on the water in North East to Quarter Master Second Class in the United States Navy, Delaney Bodine, 23, is a bit surprised at where life has taken her. Not that she’s complaining.

“I never really thought I’d leave my hometown, but I am happy to be out and living my life through the Navy,” said Bodine.

After recently re-enlisting four more years of service, Bodine is currently preparing to transfer to Chattanooga, Tenn., in January.

Bodine is a 2016 graduate of North East High School where she played soccer all four years. After graduation, Bodine enlisted in the Navy and attended basic training at Fort Meade in February 2017. Since then, Bodine has completed two deployments and has been stationed in San Diego, Calif. on the USS Spruance DDG111.

On top of serving as Quarter Master Second Class, Bodine is also the Leading Petty Officer of her division, the President of the Junior Enlisted Program and was named Destroyer Squadron 21 (DESRON 21) Sailor of the Quarter – a highly competitive award offered to one person out of a total the six ships in DESRON 21.

“Stepping into a leadership role has been huge for me,” said Bodine. “It has brought me a lot of different perspectives on life.”

While in Chattanooga, Bodine plans to take classes that will help her become a meteorologist when she has finished her service.

“We often do the weather on our ship and I fell in love with it. So while I am on shore duty in Chattanooga, I plan to go to school for meteorology,” said Bodine.

Bodine’s parents, Kathy and Toby Bodine, are beyond proud of Bodine and are excited for her.

“We are her biggest supporters,” said Kathy Bodine.

