ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Tropical Smoothie Cafe coming to Big Elk Mall

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WykIX_0hcALGKT00

ELKTON — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is on its way to Big Elk Mall, although owners Eric and Dawn Metz admit Elkton was not on their radar for a new location.

Largely because the Metzes already have a Tropical Smoothie Cafe on the Baltimore Pike in Bel Air.

“Elkton was not going to be next,” Eric said. “We were supposed to open two more in Harford County.”

But then, COVID. Like everyone else, their plans got waylaid.

“Then we found this location,” he said of the former bank building and former Subway Sub Shop franchise that will soon host the next Tropical Smoothie location. “We found out it was available so we flew everyone in and corporate said it was a good location.”

Work is already under way to strip all the Subway decor and refresh the building at the entrance to the shopping center off of Route 40.

For those not familiar with the franchise, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is 60% smoothies and 40% food – including such menu items as flatbreads, salads, wraps, quesadillas and breakfast sandwiches. However, smoothies are what gets people in the door, Dawn said,

“It’s 100% all real fruit; no powders, no chemicals, no preservatives,” she said. “You ask for bananas you get bananas.”

The big sellers are the ‘Açaí Berry Booster’, the ‘Detox Island Green’ and the ‘Watermelon Mojito’.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to be open no later than Nov. 1, Eric said. It will operate every day (except Christmas and Thanksgiving) from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the couple is also working toward opening three more locations in Harford County; in Belcamp, inside Aberdeen Proving Ground and in Aberdeen near the entrance to Ripken Stadium.

Oh and keep those grades up once school begins.

“We support all the schools and give smoothies to the kids with good report cards,” Eric said.

If you want a look at what Tropical Smoothie’s menu will look like, go to: https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/ .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantclicks.com

Baltimore Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Also known as “Charm City,” Baltimore offers plenty to see and do. I love stopping by the National Aquarium and visiting the thriving harbor area. If you’re a fan of cultural attractions, Baltimore is also home to several museums and performance centers. Although Baltimore’s signature dishes incorporate...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall Apple Festival 2022 date, details announced

PERRY HALL, MD—An annual tradition in Perry Hall continues next month. Hosted by Chapel Hills Farm and Nursery and the Perry Hall Improvement Association, the annual Perry Hall Apple Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, 2022. Experience Perry Hall’s “Spirit of Community” in...
PERRY HALL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
County
Harford County, MD
City
Belcamp, MD
City
Bel Air, MD
City
Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Harford County, MD
Lifestyle
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County plans to buy former Sears property at Security Square Mall

Efforts in bringing new life to the Woodlawn area are advancing as Baltimore County plans to purchase the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced a $10 million deal with property owner TF Baltimore MD LLC, that will give the county ownership of 18 acres of land and the 202,653 square-foot anchored facility.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
theconradhowler.org

Wegmans Coming to Delaware!

Wegmans, founded in Rochester NY 1916, now has 107 locations and is welcoming a new location in Wilmington De, right off of Centre rd, only 3 minutes away from the President of the United states’ home in Delaware. The store is the first to open in this state, with the next closest location in Glenn Mills, Pa. Opening day will be on October 26th. Not only will the store be opening on that date but so will their Market Cafe, with many delicious pastries and drinks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tropical Smoothie Cafe#Christmas#Smoothies#Food Drink#Big Elk Mall#The Baltimore Pike#Subway Sub Shop
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

I.G. Burton announces Lofland as Newark dealership co-owner

In the past 114 years of i.g. Burton & Company Inc., the last name of every owner of the car dealerships has been Burton. The company was started in 1908 by Capt. Theodore Burton and is now on its fifth generation of family ownership under Charlie Burton. For the first...
NEWARK, DE
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday night house fire in Middle River. At around 10:45 p.m., units responded to a home in the 2200-block of Old Eastern Avenue (21220). At the scene, crews found fire showing from a single-family residence. There has been no word...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMDT.com

Man robbed outside Burlington Coat Factory in Dover

DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim contacted Dover Police and told officers around 11:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking lot of Burlington after having engine trouble. The victim advised police...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Carjacking at One Stop parking lot in Dover

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of One Stop early Saturday morning. The victim made contact with police after the carjacking, where he told officers he pulled into the parking lot of One Stop around 1:20 a.m. The victim advised...
DOVER, DE
wfmd.com

Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Building In Taneytown

Damage is estimated at $400,000. Taneytown, Md. (NS) – A destructive fire in Taneytown is under investigation. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said on Tuesday, at around 7:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 6,000 block of Taneytown Pike for a building fire. At the scene, first...
TANEYTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

$1M lotto ticket sold at Baltimore liquor store

BALTIMORE -- One lucky lotto player is a million dollars richer after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a liquor store in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Lottery. The ticket was sold at Milford Liquors located at 8100 Liberty Road in Baltimore. Wednesday's drawing made them a millionaire. The winner missed the right to claim the jackpot by the Powerball. If they got that last ball, they would be a whopping $148 million richer. But a million bucks is nothing to scoff at. Milford Liquors scored a $2,500 bonus from the sale of that ticket. Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of the tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.  Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center . 
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Harford County man killed in fiery I-695 crash

PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday evening in Baltimore County. At around 9 p.m., troopers responded to a serious crash on the outer loop of I-695 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Nissan Frontier was traveling on the outer loop when it veered off of the roadway, onto the shoulder, and struck a disabled tractor-trailer. Both vehicles then burst into flames.
PIKESVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Dover residents speak out against DelDOT project on Walnut Shade Road

DOVER, Del. – Residents along a stretch of road in Dover are speaking out against a project that DelDOT hopes will address longstanding drainage and safety concerns. The project involves the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Walnut Shade Road and Peachtree Run Road and a multi-use path from Route 13 to Peachtree Run Road.
DOVER, DE
Wbaltv.com

7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Card skimmer found at Glen Burnie 7-Eleven

BALTIMORE -- A credit card skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven store in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said Monday. Credit/debit card skimmers are devices used to collect account information which can then be used to make unauthorized purchases. The devices are often hard to detect by those who are unfamiliar with the surreptitiously installed devices. Police said the skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway.Anyone who has made a purchase from that location in the past few months is urged to check their bank statements and report any fraudulent activity.Some simple tips to avoid being victimized by a credit-card skimmer include doing a visual and physical inspection of the card reader at any ATM, gas pump or cash machine. Users are advised to look for alignment issues or anything making the card reader stick out at an odd angle. If the security seals appear to have been tampered with users should avoid using the card reader. Consumers should also regularly monitor credit and debit card activity by checking bank statements and online accounts. Additional tips can be found here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy