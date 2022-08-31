Tropical Smoothie Cafe coming to Big Elk Mall

ELKTON — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is on its way to Big Elk Mall, although owners Eric and Dawn Metz admit Elkton was not on their radar for a new location.

Largely because the Metzes already have a Tropical Smoothie Cafe on the Baltimore Pike in Bel Air.

“Elkton was not going to be next,” Eric said. “We were supposed to open two more in Harford County.”

But then, COVID. Like everyone else, their plans got waylaid.

“Then we found this location,” he said of the former bank building and former Subway Sub Shop franchise that will soon host the next Tropical Smoothie location. “We found out it was available so we flew everyone in and corporate said it was a good location.”

Work is already under way to strip all the Subway decor and refresh the building at the entrance to the shopping center off of Route 40.

For those not familiar with the franchise, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is 60% smoothies and 40% food – including such menu items as flatbreads, salads, wraps, quesadillas and breakfast sandwiches. However, smoothies are what gets people in the door, Dawn said,

“It’s 100% all real fruit; no powders, no chemicals, no preservatives,” she said. “You ask for bananas you get bananas.”

The big sellers are the ‘Açaí Berry Booster’, the ‘Detox Island Green’ and the ‘Watermelon Mojito’.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to be open no later than Nov. 1, Eric said. It will operate every day (except Christmas and Thanksgiving) from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the couple is also working toward opening three more locations in Harford County; in Belcamp, inside Aberdeen Proving Ground and in Aberdeen near the entrance to Ripken Stadium.

Oh and keep those grades up once school begins.

“We support all the schools and give smoothies to the kids with good report cards,” Eric said.

If you want a look at what Tropical Smoothie’s menu will look like, go to: https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/ .