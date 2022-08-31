Column: God will fill us with joy, peace 'as we trust in him'

In Romans 15:13, Paul, through inspiration of the Holy Spirit, reminds the Christ-follower that God can fill us with all joy and peace as we trust in Him so that we can overflow with hope by the power of His Holy Spirit.

Romans 15:13 contains an encouraging promise, but with this blessed promise comes a great deal of responsibility. Paul is not saying that God will fill you haphazardly. No, Paul puts the condition in the middle of the verse, which some Christians might read and focus only on the promise. We must first understand the requirement.

The requirement is, “as we trust in Him.” If we look at the original language, the context of the English word translated “trust” carries more of the idea of “being committed to.”

Paul gives us an idea of what commitment to God looks like in Romans 12:2. He says to offer your body as a living sacrifice — this is your true and proper worship. Do not conform to the world’s pattern; instead, be transformed by the renewing of your mind in Christ Jesus.

It is one thing to trust God. Still, it is a more profound process to commit to God. Commitment is not fleeting; commitment is a choice for all time and eternity. When you commit to God and are in a relationship with Him leading, you are the beneficiary of this beautiful promise. We can be filled with all joy and peace so that we can overflow with hope by the power of His Holy Spirit.

Notice, Paul did not say filled with some joy; Paul said we could be filled with all joy. The Joy God gives is not stationary; God’s joy renews and transforms our lives. As Lamentations 3:22-23 points out, God’s joy renews daily because His mercies are new every morning.

According to Nehemiah 8:10, His joy is our strength. Every day is a new beginning when we are committed to God. Every day He fills us with more of His joy to the point that we overflow and metaphorically “spill” His joy on everyone with whom we come in contact. I am concerned about the soul of the person who professes Christ and has no joy. As Galatians 5:22-23 points out, one of the fruits of the Christian life is God’s joy.

Paul also says that God’s peace will fill our lives. Yes, for clarity, the word “all” applies to peace as much as it does joy. When we are committed to God, we are filled with all joy and all peace.

Jesus said, peace I leave with you, not the world’s peace — here one moment and gone the next; instead, I give you My peace. (See John 14:27). The peace that God gives is an assurance that no matter what happens in this life, He is working all things out for your good and His glory. (See Romans 8:28).

Again, when people profess Christ, yet their life is devoid of joy and peace, I am concerned about the well-being of their soul. My encouragement is to commit to God through believing in His dear Son, Jesus, and receiving Jesus into your life. Then, allow God to engender the overflowing abundance of joy and peace He longs to give you.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.