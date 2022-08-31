ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

State of the Program: 5 things to know about Neptune football

By Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

The first state championship was won way back in 1923. There was the unbeaten, untied team of 1949, and four state titles won on the field since 1995. So when it comes to Neptune football, there’s plenty of history and tradition.

Here's what you need to know about that tradition as well as the prospects for the 2022 edition of the Scarlet Fliers.

1. Neptune once rode a Harley

Only six players in Shore Conference football history reached 4,900 rushing yards in their careers - and one of them is 1994 Neptune grad Scott Harley with 4,945 yards.

2. Neptune is NFLU

Jets' edge Vinny Curry is a Neptune native. And these Neptune products also logged time in the NFL - DB Nate Ramsey (who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for most of his 11-year NFL career from 1963 through 1973), CB Cory Nelms, WR Keith Kirkwood and original 49ers' HB-DB Joe Vetrano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E49nk_0hcAIeDA00

3. The history

The Neptune football program has an all-time record of 452-439-30. The last time Neptune had a lengthy successful strecth was 1994-98 when the team won five straight division titles and went 51-4 under coach John Amabile. Neptune has also had six winless seasons, the latest being the 0-10 campaign in 2017.

4. Trending up

"It’s our second year as a staff at Neptune and (we) have noticed a shift in overall culture and practice habits," says second-year head coach Brian Duffy. "I really like how these kids are coming together they’re starting to understand that in order to be successful in football you have to come in with a positive mindset with theintentions of getting better each and every day." Neptune started the 2021 season 0-3. The Scarlet Fliers went 4-2 over their final six games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDQre_0hcAIeDA00

5. Names to know

Junior running back Davon Craft and senior quarterback Davionne Pearson are the key playmakers. The line is fortified by returning starters De’Ondre Banks, Jayden Rodriguez and Daniel Laughton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaHTG_0hcAIeDA00

At a glance

Coach: Brian Duffy. Career record: 2nd season, 4-5.

Staff: Jeremy Balina (Defensive Coordinator); Mike Seber (Special Teams Coordinator/QBs); Shane Bigelow (OL/DL); John Pacowski (DL); Frank Iachetta (OL/DL); Netanis Bean (RB/DB); Mysonn Ledet (RB/DB); Mike Mahoney (WR/OLB); Ron Puryear (Film); Mike Randolph (Director of Football Operations); Amanda Kelly (athletic trainer).

Basic Offensive Set: Multiple.

Basic Defensive Set: 3-4

Returning starters: Offense: 6. Defense: 6.

Last year’s record: 4-5.

Top returning players: De’Ondre Banks (Sr., OL/ILB); Davon Craft (195 RB/LB); Anthony Banks (Sr., TE/ILB); Davionne Pearson (Sr., QB); Jack Nataliano (Sr., K).

Top newcomers: Semaj Pennington (Sr., WR/DB); Cameron Stoutts (So., WR/DB).

Schedule

Sept. 1: at Point Boro, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Ocean, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Brick, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Brick Memorial, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8: Red Bank, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Long Branch, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Toms River South, 6 p.m.

Nov. 24: Asbury Park 10 a.m.

Summer roster

Name, Year, Position

Kemar Archer 9 RB/DB

Anthony Banks 12 TE/LB

De'Ondre Banks 12 OL/DL

Peru Bethea 9 WR/DB

Alex Castillo 10 OL/DL

Jared Chavez 9 OL/DL

Jermaine Cox 12 OL/DL

Da'Von Craft 11 RB/DB

Adon Davis 10 OL/DL

Piere Delhome 9 OL/DL

Markym Edwards 11 OL/DL

Aidan Foster 12 OL/DL

Edward Green 11 WR/DB

Marcus Green 9 WR/DB

Trevon Green 12 RB/DB

Kwan Grier 12 OL/DL

Danii Harris 9 OL/DL

Yasir Hubbard 12 WR/DB

Jaraiya Jean 9 OL/DL

Koen Johnson 9 OL/DL

Daniel Laughlin 11 OL/DL

Aarron Lawson 10 TE/LB

Michael MacLennan 9 QB/LB

Malachi Matson 9 OL/DL

Messiah McMillian 12 WR/LB

Daniel Merritt 10 WR/DB

Jeremiah Montgomery 9 WR/DB

Jack Natalino 11 K

Davionne Pearson 12 QB

Jason Peavy 10 TE/LB

Semaj Pennington 12 WR/S

Joshua Perry 9 WR/LB

Jayden Rodriguez 12 OL/DL

Jeremah Samuels 9 OL/DL

Timothy Sims 12 TE/LB

Naizon Smith 12 OL/DL

Julian Stafford 12 WR/DB

Cameron Stouts 10 WR/DB

Naji Stratham 12 OL/DL

Isaac Thomas 11 OL/DL

Samaj Walker 12 WR/DB

Kimani Wallace 10 OL/DL

Jalen Weedon 12 OL/DL

Razhere Whiting 12 WR/DB

Tyshawn Wilder 10 WR/DB

Quayvon Williams 9 OL/DL

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: State of the Program: 5 things to know about Neptune football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Football: Point Boro blanks Neptune in season opener

Maddox Samaritano and Colin Obser each recorded 10 tackles as Point Pleasant Boro shut out Neptune, 42-0, in Point Pleasant. Aiden Ward also recorded five stops on the night for Point Boro (1-0), which scored all 42 points in the first and second quarters. Point Boro notched a 41-0 shutout last season against Barnegat.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Marlboro Mustangs run past Brick Township

Matt Cassidy and Alexander Schwartz combined for four rushing touchdowns as Marlboro defeated Brick Township, 34-7, in the season opener for both teams in Brick. After a scoreless first quarter, Cassidy punched in a 2-yard rushing score. Schwartz then reeled-off a long 52-yard touchdown to give Marlboro a 14-0 edge at halftime.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Ocean Township, NJ
Neptune Township, NJ
Sports
midjersey.news

September 3, 2022

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
TRENTON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Events Scheduled For Labor Day Weekend In New Jersey

Although Labor Day weekend is upon us, there are still plenty of events to add to your calendar before the end of your summer vacation here in New Jersey. Plus, look on the bright side, it’s almost officially locals summer. Whether you’re looking for a night out with friends...
RIVERDALE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinny Curry
Person
Mike Randolph
Jersey Shore Online

First Jersey Shore Recreational Cannabis Dispensary Opens

NEPTUNE – It was a unique ribbon cutting ceremony for what is now the first Jersey Shore-based adult-use cannabis business offering products for recreational use. The township-based Zen Leaf Dispensary opened its doors on an early Friday morning celebrating its newest location as one of only a few dispensaries currently operating in the state for customers of recreational marijuana.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jets#American Football#Highschoolsports#Program#Harley#Shore Conference#The Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hackensackcriminallaw.com

What to Know about Gun Permits in New Jersey

A Must-Read if You Are Planning to Get Your Gun Permit in New Jersey. The state of New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. For this reason, it is imperative that residents and visitors of the state understand the laws regarding gun permits, how to get a permit, how to appeal if you are denied a permit, and the criminal charges that may apply if you carry a firearm without a permit.
POLITICS
firststateupdate.com

Eight Charged In Southern New Jersey Weapon And Drug Investigation

The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County officials said. A ghost gun is a firearm that...
BRIDGETON, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy