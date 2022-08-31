Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Who is NJ’s top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Body of NJ High School Softball Coach Found in Woods After Girlfriend Found Dead in Their Home
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – Peter Lestician, a former New Jersey Softball Coach of the Year...
People in NJ keep claiming to see mountain lions roaming about
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
Cape Gazette
New Jersey adventure for summer flounder
A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about how lucky all of us are who live in the Cape Region. Last week, I had the opportunity to prove it to myself. Barbara and I went to Freehold, N.J., to visit our son Roger for a few days, and just getting there on a Saturday was more of an adventure than I had anticipated. It was stop-and-go traffic all the way from the Broadkill River bridge on Route 1 to the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Traffic thinned out on 295 and was not too bad on 195 to Freehold.
New Jersey State Troopers Caught Playing ‘Hook-e’ In Millstone
by NJSP MILLSTONE, NJ – On August 27, several troopers from the Outreach Unit, Mounted...
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL
Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
Positively New Jersey: Rocking out with ‘Shorty Long’ and the Jersey Horns
There are few New Jersey experiences more sublime than hearing a great band in a Jersey Shore boardwalk bar on a perfect summer evening.
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend
Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists. The...
Armpit Of America? Barstool's Portnoy Hits Another North Jersey Pizzeria
Cute towns and good pizza is what New Jersey has to offer, according to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was in the area hitting several local pizzerias for his "One Bite" review series.While sampling pie from Nicky's Firehouse in Madison, Portnoy took a minute to ref…
Sand, surf and weed. Some Shore towns say marijuana complaints are up at the beach.
Visit the Seaside Heights boardwalk on a windy day and you might catch a familiar scent wafting over the dunes, commingling with the smells of funnel cake and French fries. Marijuana is nothing new to Jersey Shore towns, where the beaches and boardwalks set the backdrop for teens and college students cutting loose.
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: STOLEN SUV, BREAK IN, EXCESSIVE SPEED, POLICE PURSUIT, INJURED OFFICER ….
At 5:00a.m. this morning our Officers were notified by the Colts Necks Police Department that a black BMW SUV had been stolen from Freehold Township, had just attempted to break into a home in their town near the Highway 34 border. Our officers began checking that area when we received...
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
thesandpaper.net
Soil, Water Test Results Could Impact Causeway Project Timeline
New Jersey transportation officials are mulling the results of soil and water testing conducted this summer as the result of unforeseen conditions at the site of the final phase of the $312 million multi-year federally funded Causeway expansion and rehab project to determine what happens next. “The results just came...
Bicyclist Struck, Killed In Hit-Run Lakewood Crash: Prosecutor
An unidentified bicyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck that fled the crash scene, authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with the fatal hit and run crash that occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com
How Severe are Charges for Pointing a Firearm in NJ?
Even if no one actually gets hurt, pointing a firearm at another person can land you in serious criminal trouble in New Jersey. Perhaps it was by accident or maybe an ill-humored joke, but if you are facing charges for aggravated assault or assault on a police officer, your liberty is at stake.
Beloved Convenience Chain Is Opening A Ton Of New Stores In New Jersey
Especially when it's to celebrate one of the most beloved little convenience stores in New Jersey?. Now, there are a ton of great convenience stores in the Garden State. Places like Quick Check and 7-11 are nice because generally speaking you can get gas along with your coffee and sometimes a decent road snack.
