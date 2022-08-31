ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

NJ.com

Who is NJ's top HS football recruit? Who made top 10? Here is new NJ.com Top 50, 2022 (Full list)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Cape Gazette

New Jersey adventure for summer flounder

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about how lucky all of us are who live in the Cape Region. Last week, I had the opportunity to prove it to myself. Barbara and I went to Freehold, N.J., to visit our son Roger for a few days, and just getting there on a Saturday was more of an adventure than I had anticipated. It was stop-and-go traffic all the way from the Broadkill River bridge on Route 1 to the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Traffic thinned out on 295 and was not too bad on 195 to Freehold.
Barnegat Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL

Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
Salvatore Esposito
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
thesandpaper.net

Soil, Water Test Results Could Impact Causeway Project Timeline

New Jersey transportation officials are mulling the results of soil and water testing conducted this summer as the result of unforeseen conditions at the site of the final phase of the $312 million multi-year federally funded Causeway expansion and rehab project to determine what happens next. “The results just came...
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed In Hit-Run Lakewood Crash: Prosecutor

An unidentified bicyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck that fled the crash scene, authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with the fatal hit and run crash that occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

How Severe are Charges for Pointing a Firearm in NJ?

Even if no one actually gets hurt, pointing a firearm at another person can land you in serious criminal trouble in New Jersey. Perhaps it was by accident or maybe an ill-humored joke, but if you are facing charges for aggravated assault or assault on a police officer, your liberty is at stake.
