Recipes

Philli Armitage-Mattin’s mango crumble with chai custard recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 4 days ago
“There’s nothing more comforting than a crumble – sweet indulgence at its finest – and pairing it with warming chai spice,” says Philli Armitage-Mattin.

“I love a cup of chai and for this recipe I make the custard by infusing the milk with beaut chai spices.”

Mango crumble with chai custard

Ingredients:(Serves 8)

For the filling:4 mangoes, about 600g, peeled and diced60g sugar1tsp ground cinnamon

For the crumble topping:150g plain flour70g sugar½tsp salt100g butter, at room temperature, diced

For the chai creme anglaise (custard):300ml whole milk300ml double cream1 vanilla pod, split and scraped, or 1tsp vanilla extract1 cinnamon stick or ½tsp ground cinnamon6 x 5mm slices of ginger2 black tea bags2 star anise (optional)2 cloves (optional)2 cardamom pods (optional)3 egg yolks6tbsp sugar

Method:1. Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan oven) gas mark 6.

2. Put the mangoes, sugar, ground cinnamon and 50 millilitres of water in a saucepan and heat for five minutes until all the sugar is dissolved. Then place in your oven dish.

3. Place the flour, sugar, salt and butter in a bowl and crumble together using the tips of your fingers until all the butter is incorporated and it’s a crumbly texture.

4. Sprinkle the crumble topping over the mango and cook in the oven for 35–45 minutes or until the topping looks golden and the edges are bubbling.

5. Make the chai custard by heating the milk and cream in a saucepan with all the spices and tea bags over a medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes or until a caramel colour and smelling fragrant.

6. Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together in a bowl. Then use a sieve to strain the infused milky cream over the yolks, in three additions, whisking in between.

7. Pour the yolk mixture back into the saucepan and whisk while cooking it over a low heat until thickened – it should just coat the back of a spoon. Keep the custard on the lowest setting if serving immediately. If serving later, pour into a heatproof container and cover with cling film so that the film touches the custard, otherwise you’ll get a skin.

8. Once the crumble topping begins to brown, remove the crumble from the oven and leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving with the hot chai custard.

(Robinson/PA)

Taste Kitchen: Asia: Six Flavours To Suit Every Taste by Philli Armitage-Mattin is published by Robinson, priced £26. Photography by Phoebe Pearson. Available September 1.

newschain

