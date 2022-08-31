KINGMAN — Two Kingman High School students have been arrested in connection with a plot to kill other students. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office, acting on information from the campus school resource officer, began an investigation Wednesday into "a report of multiple students that were plotting a shooting" at the school, a statement from the MCSO released Friday said. "Deputies initially responded and began identifying and talking with individuals reportedly involved. This investigation went into the late-evening hours and some of the students were unable to be contacted."

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO