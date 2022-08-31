Read full article on original website
Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Takes Down Troy In Straight Sets
No. 21 Penn State women’s volleyball (5-0) defeated Troy (2-3) in straight sets Friday evening in its second contest in a five-hour span. After grabbing a victory over Iowa State this afternoon, the Nittany Lions cruised to another triumph highlighted by a 20-point scoring differential. Zoe Weatherington led the...
Onward State
Penn State Flashes Depth, Young Talent In Dicey Purdue Win
Before the season, Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said he needed 22 game-ready guys to operate the defense the way he wanted to. It turns out this wasn’t an exaggeration and, judging by the Nittany Lions’ contest with Purdue, is probably an understatement. Diaz played 26...
Onward State
Penn State Escapes Purdue With A 35-31 Opening Week Victory
Penn State football (1-0) managed to overcome bad mistakes in its 2022 opener, defeating Purdue (0-1) 35-31 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. After a promising start from Sean Clifford and his playmakers, a second-half injury scare led to true freshman Drew Allar receiving his first collegiate snaps. When Clifford returned, the team – offense and defense – began to unravel. An unexpectedly efficient fourth-quarter drive led to the Nittany Lions’ comeback and narrow victory.
Onward State
Drew Allar Looms Behind An Improved Sean Clifford Against Purdue
Penn State-Purdue was confusing. With each team making multiple result altering-blunders, it’s hard to feel comfortable with any decision made because of this game. In a rollercoaster of a contest, the Nittany Lions saw a highly anticipated debut and a classic game-winning drive – by different quarterbacks. Prior to the game, there was widespread debate about whether sixth-year senior Sean Clifford was the right man to quarterback the team or if he should be replaced with new blood in five-star freshman Drew Allar.
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Field Hockey Rolls Over Albany 6-2
No. 11 Penn State field hockey (2-1) defeated Albany (1-2) Saturday afternoon by a score of 6-2. Goals from four different players gave the Nittany Lions a comfortable advantage as they locked up their second win of the season. With the win, Penn State remains undefeated against Albany all-time, now advancing to 4-0 against the Great Danes.
Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats Iowa State In Four Sets
No. 21 Penn State women’s volleyball (4-0) defeated Iowa State in four sets Friday afternoon, winning its fourth consecutive match to remain undefeated during the 2022 season. Penn State senior Zoe Weatherington led all players in kills, totaling 15 in the match, while Taylor Trammell paced the Nittany Lions...
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Women’s Soccer Folds 2-0 To No. 12 Stanford
No. 8 Penn State women’s soccer (3-1-1) dropped its first match of the season 2-0 on the road to No. 12 Stanford (4-0) on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions’ offense just couldn’t find its rhythm against the Trees and stayed on the defensive side of the ball for most of the game. Because of this, Penn State goalkeeper Katherine Asman was forced to make nine saves on the night.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer ‘Focusing On Performance’ Amid Challenging Non-Conference Schedule
After winning the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles last season, many fans expected Penn State men’s soccer to get off to a hot start in 2022. Unfortunately, the season didn’t kick off as smoothly as the team would’ve hoped. The Nittany Lions tied Rhode Island...
Onward State
State College Spikes To Host THON Game September 4
The State College Spikes will host a home game benefitting THON this weekend with a variety of festivities For The Kids and for the local community. Four Diamonds families will be present in the stands to watch the Spikes take on the Trenton Thunder and will be honored at various moments throughout the evening. One standout event will include a performance of “God Bless America” by a Four Diamonds child during the 7th inning stretch.
Onward State
What Other Penn State Brand Collaborations Would Look Like
Nearly two weeks ago, Family Clothesline was flooded with college students trying to get their hands on the newest ‘Lululemon x Penn State’ collaboration. With move-in weekend happening around the same time the clothes dropped, it was safe to say that downtown State College was a madhouse. However,...
