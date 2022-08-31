ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mariners play the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Seattle Mariners (71-58, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-79, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (9-12, 3.97 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (3-8, 4.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -162, Tigers +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 50-79 record overall and a 28-36 record at home. The Tigers have a 27-56 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Seattle has a 36-30 record in road games and a 71-58 record overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .384.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has a .224 batting average to rank second on the Tigers, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Riley Greene is 15-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez has 22 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 9-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (pectoral), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

