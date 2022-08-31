ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
Savannah police responds to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Savannah Police working crash involving cement truck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is working a crash at New Hampstead Parkway and Little Neck Road. According to officials, the crash involved a vehicle and a cement truck. Police urge drivers to expect closures in the area while first responders work on the crash. SPD...
UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
Deputies looking for missing teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
SPD: Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources from SPD with assistance from Georgia […]
Statesboro Police make arrest in May homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on May 9. On May 9 officers were called to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro. Once there, they found the body of 31-year-old Keturah Lee Mobley. The 911...
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase Wednesday morning. Officials say the car was taken by the 11-year-old from a Fort Stewart address and driven into Hinesville. The child turned into the Cadence bank parking lot on West Gen. Screven Way...
Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire. From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend.. “We are...
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings

An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
