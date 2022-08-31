Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
wtoc.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
WJCL
Savannah police responds to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
wtoc.com
Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
WTGS
Savannah Police working crash involving cement truck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is working a crash at New Hampstead Parkway and Little Neck Road. According to officials, the crash involved a vehicle and a cement truck. Police urge drivers to expect closures in the area while first responders work on the crash. SPD...
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
WJCL
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
SPD: Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources from SPD with assistance from Georgia […]
wtoc.com
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a WTOC exclusive, a Savannah man appeared in U.S. District Court today, accused of detonating an explosive device he built and put in his ex-wife’s car while she was driving in Savannah. Attorney’s for Barry Wright, the defendant, are now asking a federal judge...
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police make arrest in May homicide
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on May 9. On May 9 officers were called to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro. Once there, they found the body of 31-year-old Keturah Lee Mobley. The 911...
WJCL
Have you seen her? Tattnall Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Tattnall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Deputies say 40-year-old Patricia Brooke Durrence was last seen by her family walking away from her home on Highway 280, east of Reidsville, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
42-Year-Old Charles Dupree King Jr. Arrested Following A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Savannah Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street. The store was damaged by the crash. A parked truck and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
WJCL
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
wtoc.com
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase Wednesday morning. Officials say the car was taken by the 11-year-old from a Fort Stewart address and driven into Hinesville. The child turned into the Cadence bank parking lot on West Gen. Screven Way...
11-Year-old Boy Arrested Following A Car Crash In Liberty County (Liberty County, GA)
On Wednesday morning, authorities were led on a high-speed chase in Liberty County by an 11-year-old in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The 11-year-old boy drove off to West Oglethorpe Highway before [..]
wtoc.com
Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire. From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend.. “We are...
idesignarch.com
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings
An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
WJCL
Questions mount for Chimney Cove residents following eviction threat reversal
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Some of the people living at Chimney Cove Village on Hilton Head Island are still wondering if they need to move. Chimney Cove residents received a notice on Aug. 12 that they would have one month to move so the property owner could sell the land to a developer.
