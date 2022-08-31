Read full article on original website
Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
Where New York Ranks on ‘Hardest Working States’ List Should Embarrass Us
A new study released by WalletHub looked at 2022's "Hardest-Working States in America." On a whole, Americans are pretty hard workers. They work an average of 1,791 hours per year, which averages just under 34.5 hours per week. Compare that to Germans, who work (on average) under 30 hours per week. Still, Americans don't work as hard as Mexicans, who are the undisputed champions at over 40 hours per week.
Mother Nature Never Fails To Leave Us Astonished In New York
Mother Nature sure has a way of making New York a beautiful and unique place to live. You could spend forever naming the many places to visit all over the state, but some of them come when you least expect it. That's when Mother Nature takes over and leaves you speechless. For the good and for the bad.
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
Fact Check: Canned Whipped Cream, Nitrous Oxide, and NY Restrictions
A new New York State law adding "whippets" restrictions for people under 21 years of age, has shown that even in this age of communication, the rules of the classic "game of telephone" still apply. In other words, we all got this one terribly wrong. During the last few weeks,...
Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State
Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
Every Day Is Special At These 10 Upstate New York Day Spas
The spas and wellness centers of Upstate New York are some of the best in the United States. Here we offer you a list of ten top spas from the Hudson Valley out through the Finger Lakes and beyond. All of these spas have complete menus of massage treatments, relaxing...
How In The World Does The New York State Fair Calculate Chevy Court Concert Attendance?
Have you ever wondered how the Great New York State Fair calculates their free Chevy Court concert attendance? Here's their scientific and mathematical secrets. Syracuse.com did some research on this topic several years back in 2017. It turns out, there isn't all that crazy of an answer how they get the number of people who attend: They count the people in the crowd. Yes, in a way:
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
Are Wolves Making a Comeback in New York State?
According to a report in the Associated Press, experts are debating whether a large canid shot last winter in the Albany, New York area was actually a wolf. A coyote hunter shot the beast and its size sparked conversation about the species of the animal. Coyotes typically weigh about 40...
No, You Don’t Need To Show Your ID To Buy Whipped Cream in New York
Well, this is definitely a confusing topic. Stores across New York State have been starting to enforce showing identification to buy a pretty specific item. It's a law that was brought to the Senate in 2019 prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as "whippits, whippets, or whip-its" to persons under the age of 21.
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?
Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
Celebrate ‘Bacon Month’ at These 14 Upstate New York Restaurants
September is National Bacon Month, and boy, do the places on this list have way for you to celebrate! Wow!. These 14 entries showcase restaurants, events and items that we encourage you to explore as we celebrate our love for all things bacon this month. And the list if crazy.
You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York
If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
Heat In New York State Today Could Be Harmful Or Deadly To Your Dog
Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the heat index values in certain regions of New York will be in the 90s. The National Weather Service-Buffalo is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today. The dangerous heat will cover Western and Central New York, bringing high temperatures and humidity. As hot as it will be for humans today, it will feel even hotter for animals.
Los Angeles Imported Special Beer Just For Bills Fans
Kickoff for the NFL regular season is just days away and Los Angeles is getting ready for an influx of Bills fans...by bringing in beer. The Buffalo Bills will be traveling to Los Angeles this week to take on the Super Bowl champion Rams for the first regular season game of the year. But as you know, it won't just be players headed to that stadium. The Bills don't go anywhere without ther fans - The Bills Mafia.
Central New Yorker Promoted To Crucial Role In The U.S. Navy
One Central New York native has received an incredible honor and promotion serving in the U.S. Navy. Brandon Loboda is a native of Vernon Center, New York and is currently ranked as a Petty Officer 1st Class in the Navy. He was just recently given the honor of being assigned to the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.
Two People Hospitalized Following Motorcycle vs. Car Crash in North Elba
Three people are recovering from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Essex County. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders from Saranac Lake Fire and Rescue were called to State Rt. 86 in North Elba, New York at approximately 12:44pm on Monday, August 29, 2022 after receiving reports of a serious accident with injuries.
